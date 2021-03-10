OGDEN — Nearly as quickly as the new batch of appointments came available for COVID-19 vaccination shots, the slots were filled.
It underscores the strong demand to get inoculated and the limited quantity of vaccine doses, though officials say shipments to Utah, as in the rest of the country, are on the upswing.
“We unveiled new appointments late Friday and the first round of first doses were filled by midday Monday,” Lori Buttars, spokesperson for the Weber-Morgan Health Department, said Tuesday. Buttars was alluding to the appointment times set up by the local health department and scheduled via the state website, vaccine.utah.gov.
But that wasn’t the only outlet for vaccinations experiencing high demand. With more vaccine doses coming to Utah, Intermountain Healthcare announced last week that it was partnering with the Utah Department of Health and would start vaccinating those in eligible groups at seven system hospitals around the state, including McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden. As of Tuesday morning though, the website offered a message similar to Buttars’ — “All vaccine appointments are booked,” it read.
But don’t lose hope. The Weber-Morgan Health Department expected to create more vaccination time slots later Tuesday or Wednesday while Intermountain advised the public to check its website, intermountain.com/covidvaccine, on Friday for more appointment slots.
Notably, health officials also announced Tuesday that Community Nursing Services, or CNS, which has been helping with vaccinations of teachers, would be broadening its vaccination efforts to additional eligible groups. As of Monday, those 50 and older in Utah may get vaccinations along with those 16 and older with certain medical conditions, according to state guidelines.
The local CNS vaccination sites include Rocky Mountain Junior High School in West Haven and Wahlquist Junior High School in Farr West and as of late Tuesday afternoon, appointment time slots were available for March 16 next week. The website to register for vaccinations via the CNS system is cns-cares.org/covid19.
“They are one of our community partners that we have been using for teachers and we are now shifting to more targeted populations. We are able to do this because of larger vaccine supplies,” Buttars said.
A CNS statement said vaccinations would be provided every Tuesday and Thursday at the two Weber County junior high schools starting this week from 3-7 p.m. each day. The CNS vaccination website said appointments would be limited to those who are 18 and older and meet other eligibility requirements.
“The impact these vaccines will have on the lives of individuals we serve remains our greatest focus. What an amazing thing to help with something that impacts all our own neighborhoods and communities,” Cory Fowlks, CNS director of immunizations, said in a statement.
A number of pharmacies are also offering vaccinations — go to webermorganhealth.org/covid-vaccine-registration for details — and Buttars said additional outlets may be coming. “The state may also sponsor clinics in our area and we would expect those to show up on (vaccinate.utah.gov) as well,” she said.
A total of 45,343 people in Weber and Morgan counties, 16.6% of the total estimated population, had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Utah Department of Health website on Tuesday. Some vaccines require two doses.
Meantime, the COVID-19 case count in Weber County continues to decline. According to Utah Department of Health figures, the 14-day case count in the county as of March 4, the latest figures available, was 596, down from 831 as of Feb. 18 and 2,983 on Dec. 10 last year. At the same time, 4.85% of all COVID-19 tests yielded positive results, on average, in the seven-day period ending March 4, down from nearly 29% as of Dec. 10.