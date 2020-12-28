OGDEN — The COVID-19 vaccine is quickly making its way into Northern Utah.
The next tier of vaccinations in Weber and Morgan counties — to health care professionals who work outside hospitals — will begin next week. In Davis County, vaccinations of the same group of workers are to get going on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"We're going to be working nonstop to get as many shots out as we can," said Trevor Warner, public information officer for the Davis County Health Department.
The first vaccinations — to doctors, nurses and others who work closest with COVID-19 patients in Utah's hospitals — started on Dec. 15. Now with two firms manufacturing vaccines approved by the feds, Pfizer and Moderna, more and more are able to get vaccinations.
Walgreens and CVS, two nationwide pharmacies, will be teaming with nurses to handle vaccinations at long-term care and assisted-living facilities geared to the elderly, across Utah and the nation. "Those should already be getting started this week," said Skyler Pyle, emergency services manager for the Weber-Morgan Health Department.
Weber and Morgan county teachers, Pyle went on, could start getting vaccinations by the end of January or early February. It all depends on how quickly vaccines are manufactured and distributed around the country. "It's a very fluid situation right now where vaccines sometimes show up once a week or twice a week," she said.
At any rate, the pool of people able to get vaccines is steadily expanding, requiring quick action and a lot of planning by health officials and others involved.
Pyle said health department employees and other volunteers who will help with next week's vaccinations will probably get vaccinated themselves on Tuesday. The first clinics for non-hospital health care workers in Weber and Morgan counties — including paramedics, ambulance operators, workers in other health clinics and dentists — are scheduled for Jan. 5-7 in Weber County.
Warner said drive-thru clinics will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Legacy Events Center in Farmington, expanding to Saturday if there are enough vaccination supplies. Davis County is hoping for a steady supply of vaccines, he went on, "but nothing is guaranteed."
Officials at the Weber-Morgan and Davis County health departments are reaching out to clinics, doctors offices, dental offices, fire departments and other locations to get word out about about the next tier of vaccinations. When the time comes to vaccinate teachers and other school employees — next on the list of those who may be vaccinated per guidelines prepared by the Utah Department of Health — an entity called Community Nursing Services will spearhead the effort, working with local health departments, according to Pyle.
Ogden School District spokesman Jer Bates said the vaccination start date for Weber County teachers could be as early as Jan. 25, depending on supplies. Whenever it starts, though, the process will take time to complete.
"Considering the combined number of school employees, it is likely going to take many weeks to work through everyone (again, based on availability)," Bates said in an email to the Standard-Examiner. Teachers from the Ogden and Weber school districts, charter schools, private schools and Morgan County schools will all be in the local pool of educators in line for vaccinations.
The Utah Department of Health announced Monday that those older than 75 have moved up the list of groups to be vaccinated and that inoculations of the group could begin by as early as mid-February, after teachers and school staffers.
“These individuals are far more likely to be hospitalized, to need intensive care and to pass away from COVID-19. Ensuring these members of our community receive the vaccine as early as possible will save lives and help reduce the burden on our hospitals," Rich Saunders, the state health department's interim executive director, said in a statement.
Prioritization for the vaccination of subsequent tiers of people "is still being considered," Monday's health department statement continued. Likely factors figuring in the order will be age and existence of underlying medical conditions, among other things.
Jennifer Tarazon, spokesman for AARP in Utah, said the group, which advocates for those over 50, is "encouraged" by news that people over 75 moved up the priority list. "We also continue to urge state leaders to clearly communicate their distribution plans and engage with higher-risk groups to hear and address their concerns," she said.
At least one Hooper man who's followed the vaccination debate, Fred Welty, 72, expressed chagrin that teachers will get shots before those around retirement age, 65 and older.
"The problem I got with all this is 80% of people who are dying are over the age of 65," he said. Educators, by contrast, make up only a small fraction of those who have died due to COVID-19.
Among the first to be vaccinated in Weber County were health care workers at McKay-Hospital in Ogden. Doctors, nurses and others who work closely with COVID-19 patients at Ogden Regional Medical Center in Washington Terrace started getting vaccinated on Dec. 21.
"This will help keep them healthy so they can continue to serve our patients," said Craig Bielik, spokesman for the hospital. The vaccinations should also help ease the anxiety and stress that comes from working with those who have the ailment.