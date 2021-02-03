OGDEN — The COVID-19 numbers for Weber, Morgan and Davis counties indicate things are improving.
Notably, the numbers of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the three counties have dropped dramatically since peaking in early January, according to figures from the Weber-Morgan and Davis County health departments.
In Weber and Morgan counties, the numbers testing positive for COVID-19 fell from a high of 2,002 for the week ending Jan. 9 to 722 for the week ending last Saturday. In Davis County, the figures in the same period went from 2,331 testing positive to 1,075.
The positivity rate for those testing for COVID-19 in Weber and Morgan counties went from 26.4% for the week ending Jan. 2 to 15.1% for the week ending last Saturday, extrapolating from figures on the Weber-Morgan Health Department website. Utah Department of Health figures for the state show the seven-day rolling positivity rate going from 33.1% on Jan. 1 to 16.6% as of Wednesday while Davis County Health Department graphics show a similar trend, though they don't pinpoint exact numbers.
Still, while perhaps encouraging, no one's declaring victory or saying the pandemic is winding down. Lori Buttars, spokesperson for the Weber-Morgan Health Department, said it's too early to tell if the figures reflect a trend.
"We see good compliance and hope people will keep up with the prevention measures because we want to make sure we end the pandemic. It’s going to take prevention plus protection (vaccination) to bring it to an end," she said in an email.
Likewise, Trevor Warner, spokesperson for the Davis County Health Department, warned that the numbers could turn around, with a jump in case figures if the public stops following guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
"Even though the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived, it will take some time for it to be delivered to everyone that wants it," Warner said in an email. "So we need everyone to continue to follow the safety guidelines put in place to prevent potential future spikes from happening."
Meantime, the two health departments continue to oversee vaccinations of the public, notably those aged 70 and above and health care workers. Demand for vaccinations has easily outpaced availability in Northern Utah and across the state. "We are working fast and furious to get our current priority groups vaccinated. The delay now is primarily related to the size of vaccine shipments and we expect those to grow," Buttars said.
Neither Buttars nor Warner would estimate when they expect to finish vaccinating the 70-and-up pool. But officials "are certainly doing our best to deliver vaccines to these priority groups as quickly as possible," Buttars said.
At any rate, Tom Hudachko, spokesperson for the Utah Department of Health, anticipates the day when vaccine supply will jump, perhaps by sometime in March as production ramps up and new vaccines receive approval for use. To that end, Nomi Health has agreed to run vaccination clinics in Utah per an accord with the Utah Department of Health on the presumption that existing vaccination systems won't be sufficient to administer the likely jump in supply.
The Utah Department of Health could tap Nomi Health's assistance, as could local health departments, cities, universities and other public entities. There would be a cost, up to $125,000 per month for large-scale vaccination clinics, not including fees for each vaccine administered, according to Hudachko.
The Weber-Morgan Health Department's online registration system for those seeking vaccinations crashed on Jan. 21 due to a sudden influx of people seeking appointments. Officials are working on a fix.
Meantime, the health department has started reaching out to those on vaccination notification and wait lists in the eligible categories, including those 70 and up. Utah National Guard members are aiding. "Both of those lists are quite lengthy but we are getting through them and are getting people booked for the coming weeks," Buttars said.
In Weber and Morgan counties, those in the eligible categories having a hard time getting a vaccination appointment may email the county at covid19@webercountyutah.gov for help. The service is available to those in eligible categories to be vaccinated: teachers, health care workers and those 70 and up. The city of Riverdale posted a letter on its Facebook page from Melissa Freigang, director of Weber County's Prosperity Center, outlining the help.
Both the Weber-Morgan and Davis County health departments are relying largely on online efforts to schedule vaccinations. In Weber and Morgan counties, 26,547 vaccinations had been administered, according to Utah Health Department data, while 38,964 had been administered in Davis County.