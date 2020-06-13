OGDEN — Now is not the time to let up in efforts to contain COVID-19, health officials say.
Both Weber and Davis counties experienced spikes in the number of new coronavirus cases last week, reflecting a statewide jump. As such, officials say it’s as important as ever to use face coverings and keep your distance from others to guard against its spread.
“What I’m hearing from across the state and at local health departments is that there is kind of a more lax attitude toward physical distancing and face coverings and staying home when we’re ill,” Angela Dunn, the state epidemiologist, said at a press briefing Thursday.
Still, it’s important to keep taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, particularly in light of last week’s rise in cases here locally, paralleling a jump in overall numbers statewide. In Weber and Morgan counties, the number of new cases grew to 96 for the week ending June 6, up from 39 the week before and 19 for the week ending May 2. In Davis County, the number of new cases for the week ending June 6 reached 83, up from 53 the week before and 26 for the week ending May 2.
“We are still in the yellow phase,” said Weber-Morgan Health Department Executive Director Brian Bennion, alluding to the coronavirus risk level, regarded as “low.” “This means the restrictions are less, not that the risk of contracting the virus has decreased.”
Brian Hatch, executive director of the Davis County Health Department, echoed Bennion. Shifting from the red, high-risk level to orange, or moderate risk, to yellow, or low risk, doesn’t mean COVID-19 is any less a threat. Weber and Morgan counties shifted from red to orange on May 1 and from orange to yellow on May 16. The moves mean restrictions applicable to businesses and other public guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus are looser, arguably making it more incumbent on individuals to raise their guard, to do things like wear masks and keep apart from others.
“We expected as the restrictions (eased) and people started gathering in bigger groups that our numbers would increase. We are one of several health departments statewide who are experiencing similar increases,” Bennion said.
Indeed, officials, having anticipated an uptick, aren’t panicking. “I’m not sure I would characterize them as big jumps, but they are nevertheless increases,” Hatch said.
Things get worrisome when hospitals get overwhelmed with coronavirus patients, and that hasn’t happened. Gov. Gary Herbert, speaking with Dunn at Thursday’s press briefing, said 15% of beds in hospital intensive-care units across the state are currently occupied by COVID-19 patients, an acceptable level.
At any rate, the hope, Dunn said, is to eventually reach a point at which the number of new COVID-19 cases starts to fall. She warned against “fatigue” among the public in using face coverings and taking other precautionary steps. “What we want to see is a decline in the growth rate every single day. We haven’t had a chance to experience that yet in Utah,” she said.
Statewide, 13,577 COVID-19 cases had been diagnosed as of Friday, with 139 deaths. There were 620 cases and 4 deaths in Davis County, 428 cases and nine deaths in Weber County and 15 cases and no deaths in Morgan County, according to state and local data.
JBS USA, IRS CASES
Since the coronavirus epidemic crept into Utah, 77% of COVID-19 outbreaks statewide have been linked to worksites, according to Bennion. An outbreak is defined as two or more cases from the same location.
One of the most dramatic rashes of COVID-19 cases occurred at the JBS USA meatpacking plant in Hyrum in Cache County, publicly revealed on June 5. A total of 287 workers tested positive, with more cases among friends, family and others who came into contact with them, according to Joshua Breer, spokesman for the Bear River Health Department, which covers Cache County.
Around 30 workers gathered in Logan on Tuesday to protest conditions at the plant, according to The Associated Press. Even so, Nikki Richardson, a JBS USA spokesperson, said the company has implemented a range of safety measures at the Hyrum facility. Though it’s kept operating, it’s staffed at reduced levels this week, Richardson said, and the facility is getting a thorough cleaning.
The firm has been following, sometimes exceeding, federal safety and social-distancing guidelines “and we’re doing everything possible to provide a safe working environment for our team members who are providing food for us all during these unprecedented times,” Richardson said. “No one is forced to come to work, and no one is punished for being absent for health reasons. If any team member is fearful of coming to work, they can call the company and inform us, and they will receive unpaid leave.”
Among the many measures are increased distribution of personal protective equipment to workers, increased physical distancing of employees and hiring of cleaning crews to continuously scour the facility.
Less dramatically, a contract employee at an Internal Revenue Service facility in Ogden tested positive for COVID-19, according to the National Treasury Employees Union, which represents IRS workers. “The area where the employee worked was closed down for cleaning,” NTEU President Tony Reardon said in a statement.
The IRS is Ogden’s largest employer and resumption of its operations here and around the country has been the focus of close scrutiny given the many employees who work in close quarters at its facilities. IRS facilities had been largely closed as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus but are gradually reopening across the country.