The number of new COVID-19 cases in Weber, Morgan, Davis and Utah counties eased for the week ending Saturday, declining slightly off the prior week’s numbers.
That caused a spark of hope among some.
“There’s a lot of mask awareness,” said Lori Buttars, spokesperson for the Weber-Morgan Health Department, suggesting the heightened consciousness of face coverings may be having an impact.
Similarly, Trevor Warner, spokesman for the Davis County Health Department, offered a tentative expression of cheer.
“This past week was the first time we’ve seen a decrease in the number of weekly cases in 10 weeks! It’s too early to say if this means anything, but it certainly is a welcomed change to what we’ve been seeing,” he said.
That said and the new figures notwithstanding, no one is saying the epidemic is over. Far from it. Aislynn Tolman-Hill, spokesperson for the Utah County Health Department, said the number of cases is still in an upward trajectory.
“Yes, there has definitely been an upward trend. It’s hard to know the future, but I think we are anticipating the case count to be much the same, meaning rising,” she said.
Buttars, meantime, said the dip may stem from the Pioneer Day holiday on Friday and resulting lower testing level for the week.
Here are the latest figures for the week ending last Saturday:
In Weber and Morgan counties, the number of new cases totaled 290, though that figure is subject to revision. That represents a 29.8% fall from the 413 new cases for the week ending July 18 and the first dip in the weekly number of new cases, if it holds after the preliminary figure is finalized, since the week ending May 23. More than 98% of the cases in the two counties, served by a unified health department, are in Weber County.
In Davis County, the number of new cases reached 401, an 8.4% dip from the 438 new cases for the week ending July 18. That represents the first decline in the weekly number of new cases since the week ending May 16. Warner said the focus in gauging trends should be on the rolling seven- or 14-day averages, and figures for Davis County, at least, show a downward trend in the rolling seven-day average for the last 10 days or so.
In Utah County, which displays the local case count differently than Weber, Morgan and Davis counties, the number of new cases for the week ending last Saturday reached 904. That’s down slightly from the 920 new cases registered in the week ending July 18. The new case count for the week ending July 11 reached 816 and 708 for the week ending July 4.
As of Sunday, according to the Utah Department of Health, a total of 37,973 COVID-19 cases had been counted in Utah, including 7,194 in Utah County, 2,695 in Davis County and 2,352 in Weber and Davis counties.
Meantime, the emphasis on mask use and social distancing to guard against the spread of COVID-19 continues. None of the counties have rules mandating mask use, though officials have put a big focus on encouraging their use.
Some businesses require use of masks when customers enter, and Tolman-Hill said she has been encouraged by general compliance by the public with such guidelines. Still of concern, though, is a seeming hesitancy among some to quarantine themselves when they’ve had known contact with someone who has contracted the coronavirus.
“We can’t stress enough the importance of not going out and about when you know you have been exposed/around a positive case, even if you feel OK,” she said.