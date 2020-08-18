OGDEN — Even as the new coronavirus case count in Weber and Davis counties continues to dip, authorities are keeping their guard, especially as schools prepare to reopen, boding for increased contact and the potential for COVID-19’s spread.
“This is no time to get complacent,” said Lori Buttars, spokesperson for the Weber-Morgan Health Department. The public, she said, needs to keep using face coverings when social distancing isn’t possible, maintain hand-washing routines and follow other protocols meant to guard against COVID-19’s spread.
Davis County has experienced “a pretty decent decrease” in the numbers of new cases, said Trevor Warner, spokesperson for the Davis County Health Department. Still, he offered cautionary words, like Buttars. “This virus is still very much in full swing, and we are worried and expecting a bump in cases with the start of school here soon. So no, this crisis isn’t easing,” he said.
The number of new COVID-19 cases detected in Weber and Morgan counties for the week ending last Saturday totaled 138, representing the fourth straight week of falling numbers. The new case count for the two counties peaked at 413 for the week ending July 18, and the latest figure is the lowest weekly count since the 122 cases registered for the week ending June 13.
Davis County reported 203 new cases for the week ending last Saturday, also the fourth straight week of falling numbers. The new case count peaked at 438 for the week ending July 18, and the new number is the lowest weekly count since June 20, when 203 new cases were also reported.
The dropping numbers taken by themselves can be misleading, according to Buttars. The number of new cases has slipped because the number of people being tested is down, which she attributes to “COVID fatigue,” the apparent reduced focus on the issue as time has passed. Meantime, the number of positive tests, 8%-9% of the total, has held steady since mid-June.
She expressed a measure of confidence in the reopening plans put forward by Weber and Ogden school districts, reviewed by local health officials. “We’ve looked at the local plans and we feel they’re doing what’s asked of them,” she said.
Even so, health officials will be watching things very closely as kids trickle back to classes, she said. Ogden and Weber schools are to reopen on Aug. 26. Davis School District schools reopen a day earlier, Aug. 25.
Warner said the falling case count in Davis County suggests, on the one hand, that people are following safety guidelines. But with fewer getting tested, as in Weber and Morgan counties, it’s harder to get a clear gauge of the COVID-19 problem.
“We are encouraging people to get tested for COVID-19, even if they have just a single symptom. It’s better to get tested and know if you have the virus than it is to have one symptom, not get tested and potentially infect others with the virus,” Warner said.
Weber and Morgan counties had confirmed a total of 3,006 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday, all but 50 in Weber County, with 25 deaths, all in Weber County, according to the Weber-Morgan Health Department. Davis County had 3,422 cases as of Monday with 21 deaths, according to the Utah Department of Health.