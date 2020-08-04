OGDEN — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Weber, Morgan and Davis counties dipped downward again for the week ending last Saturday.
That’s the second consecutive week of declines in the number of new cases from the highs registered for the week ending July 18.
Whatever the case, that hardly means the pandemic is over or that you can rest easy. “No, I wouldn’t say the COVID-19 problem is easing at all. There is still a lot of work that needs to be done to corral this virus,” said Trevor Warner, spokesperson for the Davis County Health Department.
In Weber and Morgan counties, served by the same health department, the number of positive cases totaled 218 for the week ending last Saturday. That’s down from 323 the week before and 413 for the week ending July 18, the high in the two counties since the first local cases were registered in March. In Davis County, the number of new cases for the week ending Saturday totaled 304, down from 401 cases the week before and 438 for the week ending July 18, the high there.
On the bright side, the declines suggest that public health guidelines meant to guard against COVID-19’s spread are sinking in, perhaps, Warner thinks. On the flip side, however, changes on the horizon are keeping health officials vigilant. “We aren’t getting overly excited with the results of the past two weeks because we are extremely worried about the start of school and cold/flu season,” he said.
At the same time, Amy Carter noted the drop in the last two weeks in the number of people getting COVID-19 tests in Weber and Morgan counties, which would bear on the declining number of positives. She’s the communicable disease and epidemiology nursing supervisor for the Weber-Morgan Health Department.
“So a more accurate measurement to look at would be our weekly positive percent, which does show some improvement from lower 10% to upper 9% the last two weeks,” she said.
More specifically, 9.8% of the 2,226 people tested in the week ending last Saturday, or 218 of them, tested positive for COVID-19. That’s up from the 9.5% positive rate for the week ending July 25, but — on the bright side — down from the 10.3% rate for the week ending July 18, the high since the first COVID-19 case in the two counties in March. The latest seven-day positive rate for Davis County is 10.5%, according to Warner.
At any rate, Carter noted the 14-day incubation period for COVID-19, and said monthly blocks of time, not weeks, may more accurately indicate trends. Moreover, while noting that awareness about the importance of using face coverings and other precautions in preventing COVID-19’s spread seems to be sinking in, she said the public can’t let its guard down.
“If we get excited about improving numbers, but then think that we can ‘ease’ our precautions, we can easily end up with another spike or increase just down the road. We have to continue with social/physical distancing, staying home when ill, wearing face coverings in public, frequent hand washing or (use of) hand sanitizer, etc.,” she said in an email.
The city of Logan is the latest Utah municipality to mandate use of masks, joining Salt Lake and Summit counties. Gov. Gary Herbert approved Mayor Holly Daines’ request for such change last Thursday and it went into effect on Saturday.
Per the change, those over age 5 who can “medically or psychologically tolerate” a face mask must use one in public when social distancing of at least 6 feet isn’t possible. “We have support from the majority of Logan’s City Council, the Logan City School District and Utah State University, including USU President Noelle Cockett, for this mandate,” says a statement issued by the city.
In Weber County, officials have launched a messaging campaign to encourage use of masks but don’t mandate their use.