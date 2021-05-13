OGDEN — Adolescents in the 12-15 age group are joining the ranks of those getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
As of Thursday morning, 45 people in the age group were scheduled for vaccinations at the Dee Events Center in Ogden, a day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally recommended that those aged 12 through 15 get vaccinated. Those 16 and up have already been able to get vaccinated.
"This is another step toward getting the whole family together and traveling safely as we safely return to normal activities. We know throughout the pandemic that young people don’t always have as severe of illness, but they can still be a pathway to spreading it in the community and among family members," said Amy Carter, communicable disease and epidemiology nursing supervisor for the Weber-Morgan Health Department.
Trevor Warner, spokesman for the Davis County Health Department, said those in the 12-15 age group had also started getting their shots in Davis County on Thursday. The Legacy Events Center in Farmington is the main vaccination location in Davis County.
Go to vaccinate.utah.gov to schedule an appointment for a vaccination in Weber County or to go.usa.gov/xAZFD to schedule an appointment in Davis County. Walk-ins are allowed, supplies permitting, though health officials prefer that the public schedule appointments ahead of time.
Carter said side effects for younger patients are the same as for older ones — soreness where shots are administered and potential achiness and chills. Those in the younger age group may get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, requiring two separate shots.
"All the clinical trials they've done, they've not shown anything any different from the other age groups," Warner said. That those aged 12-15 may now get vaccinated is particularly significant in Utah, he went on, because the state's population trends younger than the nation as a whole.
There are around 26,000 people in the 12-15 age group in Davis County and 215,000 in all statewide.
Parental consent is required for anyone under 18 getting vaccinated and those aged 12-15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Vaccination times and dates going forward at the Dee Events Center on the Weber State University campus are Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; May 18, 4-7:30 p.m.; May 19, 10 a.m. to noon; May 25, 4-7:30 p.m.; and May 26, 10 a.m. to noon. Dates in Ogden for June have yet to be announced, but they will be at the Weber-Morgan Health Department offices and be more consistent, officials said.
Clinics are also scheduled for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at two Ogden schools, Odyssey Elementary at 375 Goddard St. and Heritage Elementary at 373 S. 150 West.
“The sooner providers start vaccinating these kids the better,” Gov. Spencer J. Cox said in a statement. “This will mean safer gatherings with family and friends and an epic summer.”
Carter noted how active younger people can be, coming into contact with many, underscoring the import of vaccinating the age group.
"They go to school and school activities, are are working and visiting with family. Having them protected and not sick is just as important as someone in a higher-risk group," she said.