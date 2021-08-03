OGDEN — With COVID-19 cases back on the rise in Weber, Morgan, Davis and Utah counties — and the state as a whole — the debate over mask use is back, with renewed calls from health officials and others to cover your face.
The upward tick has pushed the COVID-19 transmission index in Weber and Utah counties, among others, from the moderate level back up to high, according to the Utah Department of Health.
Gov. Spencer Cox, though, while cognizant of the import of wearing masks, is starting to lose patience with those who have so far opted not to get vaccinated, accounting for the bulk of the new cases. He addressed the issue at a press conference on Tuesday, urging the unvaccinated who are eligible to get shots. The vaccine is "truly the miracle we've been waiting for, so please don’t put it off any longer,” Cox said, calling the uptick of late the "pandemic of the unvaccinated."
At the same time, he expressed exasperation that the vaccinated are now being advised by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to use face coverings in certain indoor settings in part to guard against inadvertently spreading the virus to the unvaccinated.
“I’m grateful that there are people who are willing to sacrifice and wear masks again to protect the unvaccinated. I got to be honest with you, I don’t know if I'm one of those people. I’m really tired, I’m really done with it. I’m not really excited about having to sacrifice to protect someone who doesn’t seem to care," Cox said.
And in making the call for vaccinating, he alluded to those who may have thus far avoided getting shots due to belief in "conspiracy theories" that warn against such action.
"There are, again, thousands and thousands and thousands of people in our state who are getting the vaccine and will get the vaccine this week. And you can join them and you can protect yourself. You can protect your family. You can protect your loved ones. And you can do this. We love you, we care about you," Cox said. "I promise I'm not part of some grand conspiracy theory."
Intermountain Healthcare, which operates McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden and Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, among many others, warned in a separate press conference Tuesday that the increase in cases has stressed resources at some hospitals' intensive care units. "Many hospitals are short-staffed due to the ongoing pandemic and toll that it’s had on caregivers," Intermountain said in a statement. Furthermore, the facilities don't have the ability to add "flex units" to handle the new numbers.
Cox's calls come as the start of the school year looms, which could bode for a surge in COVID-19 cases. "When the outbreaks start in schools again, there will very likely be disruptions to learning and extracurricular activities unless students are vaccinated," he said. Only kids 12 and up can get vaccinated and the Utah Department of Health on Monday issued recommendations that students and staffers at schools wear masks when indoors.
Regardless, the case count is already going up, though the numbers are still below the peaks of last fall and winter:
Statewide, the seven-day daily average of new cases rose from 201 on June 1 to 860.9 as of Aug. 1, according to Utah Department of Health figures.
In Weber and Morgan counties, the COVID-19 case count for July reached 1,672, up from 911 last May. The weekly case count rose from 277 for the week of July 5-11 to 511 for July 26-Aug. 1, according to Weber-Morgan Health Department figures.
The COVID-19 transmission index level in Weber County had dipped from high to moderate last February, but had jumped back up to high at least as of July 29, according to the Utah Department of Health. The transmission index is a measure of the spread of COVID-19 as determined by positive test results and hospital bed utilization by COVID-19 patients.
In Davis County, the weekly COVID-19 case count fell to 154 for the week of May 23-29, according to Davis County Health Department figures. But it had jumped past 500 for the week of July 24-30. The transmission index in Davis County remains at moderate.
In Utah County, the seven-day daily average of new cases surged from 34 as of June 1 to 170.43 as of Aug. 3, according Utah Department of Health data. As in Weber County, the transmission index, in the moderate level at least as of early April, was back at high in Utah County as July 29.
Lori Buttars, spokesperson for the Weber-Morgan Health Department, echoed federal and other health officials' recommendations for the public to wear masks indoors at public settings, where it's not possible to determine who is and isn't vaccinated. The majority of new cases in Weber and Morgan counties, she said, are due to the Delta variant of the virus, according to test results.
"We're just dealing with a virus that's changing and there are a lot of things we don't know," she said. Masking, washing hands and social distancing helped keep the virus in check and such techniques are still vital.
Buttars said health officials will be meeting with school officials in Weber and Morgan counties to discuss possible COVID-19 policies. Like the Utah Department of Health, the Weber-Morgan Health Department is recommending mask use in schools.
Whether the recommendation turns into a mandate, though, is another issue. Local health departments may implement such mandates in concert with elected county leaders, but such requirements, per state law, may only last for 30 days. Then county officials would have to take formal action to extend such requirements, Cox said.