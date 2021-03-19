WASHINGTON TERRACE — Cindy Ingram was able to get her COVID-19 vaccine at the Dee Events Center in Ogden easily enough.
But when investigating resources her homebound husband might be able to tap, she kept striking out. "If you're a homebound person, what do you do? Really there was no resource," she said.
Now, though, Weber Human Services, or WHS, has stepped into the gap, launching an initiative to bring health care workers to the homes of those who can't get out so they can get the COVID-19 vaccine. The effort launched on March 4 and as of last Tuesday, 40 homebound seniors had received vaccinations in their homes.
"Homebound seniors may be in contact with others less frequently than other healthy individuals. However, they may have visitors — family or friends," potentially putting them in contact with the coronavirus, said Kevin Eastman, director of WHS, which assists seniors and provides substance abuse and mental health services. "Homebound seniors may be very high-risk individuals in terms of age as well as health conditions."
The service, geared to those 60 and up, is meant for those who "absolutely" can't get out, Eastman said. WHS, which runs a meals-on-wheels program for seniors, among other things, initially went through its client list to determine who most needed home visits to be vaccinated. In the end, most of the 160 or so homebound seniors the group helps were able to make it to the Dee Events Center on the Weber State University campus or local pharmacies. The Weber-Morgan Health Department holds vaccination clinics at the Dee while several pharmacies are also vaccinating.
Others couldn't get out though, like Ingram's husband, garnering help of the WHS effort. "We will continue to conduct the services using Weber Human Services staff and vaccinations from Weber-Morgan Health Department," Eastman said.
The focus is on those 60 and up in Weber and Morgan counties who can't get out. Call Weber Human Serves at 801-625-3770 for more information and to be put on a list to be vaccinated. But Eastman said his office will search out resources for younger people if they also are homebound.
"We are off and running and keeping our ear to the ground for any other homebound individuals who are not clientele of Weber Human Services," said Eastman.
Given the number of health care workers who typically come in and out of her house to help her husband, Ingram, who lives in Washington Terrace, said she was particularly eager to tap into the WHS service. The Davis County Health Department has a similar offering.
"Absolutely a lifesaver, literally," Ingram said. "We couldn't be happier."
Across Utah, 737,243 people had received at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot, according to Utah Department of Health data released Friday, including 59,890 in Weber and Morgan counties. The COVID-19 transmission index for Weber, Morgan and Davis counties ranks as moderate.