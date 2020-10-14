OGDEN — A new case of the coronavirus in the Weber County Jail may be a rare instance of one person acquiring the disease twice.
"At this point, we are considering it an unofficial reinfection," Utah Department of Health spokesperson Charla Haley said Wednesday.
The Weber County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday an inmate presented with a sore throat, a common coronavirus symptom, on Thursday.
The subsequent test came back positive Saturday and the inmate was moved into medical isolation, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The inmate tested positive in July during an outbreak in which more than 100 inmates were infected.
"Although currently considered rare, this may be a case of reinfection," the release said.
Haley said the inmate's test samples from July and October will be compared at the Utah Public Health Lab.
That testing will confirm whether the inmate has picked up a second infection.
"There is a chance he is just continuing to test positive" from the July infection, Haley said.
Asked whether the inmate's test in July may have been a false positive, Haley said it's "not likely."
She said she did not know how long it will take for the genetic sequencing comparison testing to be completed.
The Sheriff's Office said the inmate showed no symptoms of COVID-19 when he was tested in July. Health officials say many people infected are asymptomatic.
If the inmate's case is found to be a reinfection, it may be the first such case in Utah, Haley said.
In study results published Monday by The Lancet infectious diseases journal, researchers documented the case of a 25-year-old Nevada man who twice tested positive for COVID-19, first in April and again in June.
The patient's symptoms were more severe the second time, the report said, and the test comparison showed the infections were different strains of the virus.
"These findings suggest that the patient was infected by (COVID-19) on two separate occasions by a genetically distinct virus," the report said. "Thus, previous exposure to (COVID-19) might not guarantee total immunity in all cases."
The report said people infected once should continue to take precautions against the virus.
The Sheriff's Office press release said the inmate has remained incarcerated since July and they do not know the source of his latest infection.
Mass testing of those who may have been exposed by the inmate is underway, it said.
According to the jail, it had been free of active COVID-19 cases since Aug. 26.
During the outbreak, several inmates unsuccessfully sued Weber County to gain their release from jail.
They argued they were imperiled due to medical conditions known to make people especially vulnerable in a coronavirus infection.
Civil rights groups also conducted a protest against the Weber County Attorney's Office in July urging officials to accelerate releases of nonviolent inmates during the outbreak.
Efforts to reach Lt. Joshua Marigoni, Sheriff's Office corrections spokesperson, were not immediately successful Wednesday.
The Davis County Jail in Farmington has had no inmate COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Liz Sollis said.