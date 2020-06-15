OGDEN — The numbers keep rising.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Weber, Morgan and Davis counties for the week ending last Saturday again jumped to new highs as worksites and other businesses open up.
In Weber and Morgan counties, the number of new cases for the week of June 7-13 reached 103, up from 97 the prior week and 19 the week of April 26-May 2, according to Weber-Morgan Health Department figures. Weber County is home to far more cases than Morgan County, 513 of the 528 that have been documented in the two counties as of data reported Monday.
On Sunday alone, the start of the June 14-20 period, 26 new cases were reported in Weber and Morgan counties, potentially boding for another record case count for the week if that rhythm continues.
In Davis County, the number of new cases for the June 7-13 period totaled 107, up from 83 the prior week and 26 the week of April 26-May 2. Total cases in Davis County as of Sunday numbered 660, according to the Davis County Health Department.
"At this point, most of the cases that we have investigated are related to worksites and household contacts. With people going back to work and out into the community, there are more opportunities to spread the virus," Brian Bennion, executive director of the Weber-Morgan Health Department, said.
The steady upward trajectory in cases in Weber, Morgan and Davis counties from April 26 to the present coincides with the shift to lower COVID-19 risk levels, from high to moderate risk on May 1 and from moderate to low risk on May 16. The looser restrictions have allowed more businesses to open and permitted gradually larger gatherings, though health officials have still called on the public to use face coverings and take other precautionary measures.
Overall, the Utah Department of Health reported 14,608 COVID-19 cases as of Monday with 143 deaths.
The upward trajectory wasn't a surprise, but Trevor Warner, public information officer for the Davis County Health Department, said it's hard to gauge whether it will continue. "We expected an uptick in cases as we moved through the phases and laxer regulations happened, but we didn't know how much or really what to expect," he said.
Both Bennion and Warner, though, stressed the importance of using face coverings and social distancing to safeguard against the spread of the coronavirus. Most cases stem from worksite or household contacts, but Bennion said increasing contacts in the community can be done safely if individuals take precautions to guard against COVID-19's spread.
"We all have some new habits we need to work on and improve, and it’s physical distancing, staying 6 feet away from each other, and in instances when you are not able to do that, we need to be diligent about wearing a mask. These are the best practices. If we ignore it, we can expect the numbers to go up," Bennion said.
Within Weber County, the most cases, 125, are in the Ben Lomond area, which includes the Five Points section of Ogden and extends west into Harrisville, Farr West, Marriott-Slaterville, Plain City and the unincorporated areas of western Weber County. Next is the Roy/Hooper area with 106 cases.
Within Davis County, the highest concentration of cases is in North Salt Lake at the county's southern tip with 72 cases, or 342.05 cases per 100,000 residents.