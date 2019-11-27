OGDEN — Weber and Morgan counties have joined the push to get Utah lawmakers to take stronger action this coming legislative session to stop underage use of vaping devices and electronic cigarettes.
The Weber-Morgan Board of Health on Monday passed a resolution asking state lawmakers to toughen laws governing the sale of electronic cigarettes and vaping devices. The measure, approved in a unanimous voice vote, echoes a similar resolution passed by health officials in Davis and Salt Lake counties and comes amid heightened debate about the health dangers of vaping.
Vaping “hasn’t peaked. It continues to go up. We have to address it,” said Brian Bennion, executive director of the Weber-Morgan Health Department, which serves Weber and Morgan counties. He expects other health departments around the state will be considering similar resolutions in the coming month, ahead of the legislative session.
The resolution, prepared by the Utah Department of Health and the Utah Association of Local Health Departments for consideration by health officials from around the state, calls for creation of a new tax on e-cigarette devices and products. Funds generated, it reads, should be used to fund prevention and enforcement.
It calls for a ban on flavored e-cigarette products or, alternatively, sale of them only in specialty stores. Moreover, it asks that the legal age to buy electronic cigarettes be raised to 21, already set to happen by 2021 in Utah per existing legislation, and that schools have authority to confiscate and destroy electronic cigarette devices and products found on school grounds.
The Marriott-Slaterville City Council last week passed a resolution expressing support for efforts to education the public, particularly students, about the dangers of vaping.
Likewise, U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney has made vaping a priority issue. He took part in a meeting last week on the issue with President Donald Trump, industry representatives and health advocates. Trump had indicated support for banning flavored e-cigarettes, but seems to backing away from that position, according to media reports.
“Everyone agrees that this is a serious problem, but it’s clear there are differing views about the best way to develop responsible guidelines to protect our kids,” Romney said in a statement. “While I hope the (Trump) Administration will act without further delay on its prior proposal to ban flavors that appeal to kids, I will also continue to push for my legislation that bans flavors, ensures that vaping cartridges are tamper-proof and bans e-cigarettes from schools.”
According to data released Monday by the Utah Department of Health, 112 cases of lung ailments associated with electronic cigarettes and vaping have been reported in the state. That’s down from 114 reported two weeks ago due to changes in reporting guidelines. One death has been reported in the state in connection with the outbreak and 76% of cases have required hospitalization.