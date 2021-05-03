OGDEN — The latest figures for Weber and Morgan counties show continuing declines in the numbers of people testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Notably, the total number of positive cases for the month of April reached 1,068, according to Weber-Morgan Health Department data. That's the lowest monthly figure since August last year, when the number reached 828, and a far cry from the peak figure of 7,240 cases last December.
Likewise, the 14-day case rate per 100,000 people in the two counties as of last Thursday, the latest figure available, totaled 200.6. That's still regarded as "moderate," per Utah Department of Health guidelines, but it's a lot better than the figure of 770 in late January and 1,163.6 early last December.
Low is reached when the 14-day count falls to 100 cases per 100,000 residents or lower.
The seven-day average percent positivity rate for COVID-19 tests measured 4.29% as of last Thursday, regarded as low by the Utah Department of Health and, again, a marked improvement from 28.79% last December.
Figures in schools, too, demonstrated an easing of the COVID-19 threat. As of last Wednesday, the Ogden School District reported no COVID-19 cases either among students or staff. The much larger Weber School district reported 37 active cases among students and one active case involving an employee as of last Thursday.
The Weber School District has reported 1,513 COVID-19 cases throughout the system in all while the Ogden School District has registered 554 in all, according to Utah Department of Health figures.
In Davis County, the weekly COVID-19 case count has kept below 400 since the end of February, the lowest it's been since late last August, and a marked decrease since 2,331 cases for the week ending Jan. 9.
The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people in Davis County measured 187.07 as of last Thursday while the seven-day average percent positivity rate measured 3.72%, lower in each case than in Weber and Morgan counties. The Davis School District, one of the largest in the state, has the biggest current number of active cases, 156.
Such figures are good news, but still, vaccination is key in combatting COVID-19, health officials emphasize.
Davis County data shows that the number of people getting their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine each week has declined markedly since peaking at around 7,000 for the week ending April 5 to around 2,000 for the week ending April 26. A little more than 39% of people in Davis County had received at least one vaccine does while 30.1% of the county's population was fully vaccinated, according to Utah Department of Health figures.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, most used in Utah, each require two doses.
In Weber and Morgan counties, 37.3% of the population had received at least one vaccine dose and 28.2% of the population was fully vaccinated, lower than in Davis County. Statewide, 40.9% of all Utahns had received at least one does of vaccine and 30% were fully vaccinated, according to figures on the Utah Department of Health website on Monday.
Health officials in Weber, Morgan and Davis counties have expanded vaccination hours or at least are experimenting with longer hours to reach more people. Moreover, clinics sponsored by the health departments in the three counties are now taking walk-in appointments, though they encourage the public to first make appointments.
New drive-thru vaccination clinics are scheduled for this coming Saturday at both Ben Lomond High School and New Bridge Elementary in Ogden. Both go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are geared to those 16 and up. Walk-ins will be permitted and Utah National Guard staffers will help manage the clinics.