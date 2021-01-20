OGDEN — Reed Spencer showed up at the Dee Events Center on Wednesday, dreaming of a time when he can move beyond all the restrictions and guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.
"I'm just ready not to be under house arrest anymore. (I'm) ready to start gathering again," said the Pleasant View man, a mask covering his mouth. He had just gotten a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic sponsored by the Weber-Morgan Health Department at the Weber State University basketball arena.
Similarly, Eileen Moore of North Ogden, also on hand to get the vaccine, noted the things she's had to forego to guard against contracting the COVID-19 virus, notably family gatherings during the past holiday season. Then there's the anxiety of slipping up and contracting the COVID-19 virus. "So it's a huge relief," she said after getting poked in the arm.
Wednesday marked the next phase in efforts in Weber and Morgan counties to contend with the pandemic — the first day of vaccinations of those aged 70 and older in the two counties. Demand to be vaccinated is strong in the group, statistically more vulnerable to the virus than younger people, and the elderly accounted for a large number of those on hand Wednesday at the Dee.
Whatever the case, vaccinating everyone in the age group will take time. Around 15,000 in the demographic from Weber and Morgan counties, which includes Moore and Spencer, have told the Weber-Morgan Health Department they want to get inoculated.
Brian Bennion, executive director of the health department here, was on hand at the Dee on Wednesday and he said his hope is to get the first shot to everyone in the 70-and-up group who wants it by the end of February. Demand to be vaccinated far outpaces the vaccine supply, though, and Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, also on hand at the facility, put out a call for patience.
"We’ve got folks that are working as hard as they can and working overtime and working nonstop to make this happen. We don’t have all the doses that we want to have," said Henderson, who came to Ogden as part of her ongoing visits to health departments around the state to get a gauge of vaccine distribution efforts.
Part of her focus is encouraging health departments to devise plans to increase their capacity to vaccinate in anticipation of increased vaccine production and distribution. “My purpose in visiting is to find out what the state can do to help support them in getting these vaccines administered and ramping up capacity so that we can get as many people vaccinated as want to be vaccinated as soon as we have the doses available," Henderson said.
She's also encouraging health departments to administer the vaccines they get as quickly as possible. “My main message is the faster we get shots in arms, the better positioned we’ll be to get more vaccine from our federal partners. That’s the critical message," said Henderson, who's serving as a point person for Gov. Spencer Cox's administration on COVID-19 issues.
As is, Weber and Morgan counties will be getting perhaps 1,300-1,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine per week in coming weeks, health officials say. Bennion expected to exhaust the two counties' current supply, around 1,800 doses, with Wednesday's clinic.
To the south, the Davis County Health Department is expecting 3,000-4,000 vaccine doses per week through February, said Trevor Warner, the department spokesperson. Those 70 and over in Davis County started getting vaccinated on Tuesday, and around 1,000 of the 1,400 vaccinations administered that day went to those in the age group. Additional clinics in Davis County are scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
Around 5,400 vaccine dosages had been administered in Weber and Morgan counties between Jan. 5 and last week through the health department. More than 181,000 doses have been administered statewide, according to Utah Department of Health figures.
Vaccinations in Utah started in mid-December with health care workers and others who work closest with COVID-19 patients. Next came non-hospital health care workers, emergency responders and teachers, who are still in the midst of getting vaccinations, along with those in the 70-and-up category. Who comes next has yet to be precisely pinpointed, according to Henderson.
Getting vaccinated won't be the end of the road in the battle against COVID-19. Both Moore and Spencer said after getting their first shots on Wednesday that they plan to keep wearing face coverings and taking other precautions meant to slow COVID-19's spread indefinitely. "I don't think anything will change for me," at least not immediately, Spencer said.
The Weber-Morgan and Davis County health departments have more information on signing up to get vaccinated on their websites, webermorganhealth.org and daviscountyutah.gov, respectively.