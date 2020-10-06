OGDEN — The share of Latinos accounting for COVID-19 cases, though still disproportionate to their share of the population, is on the decline in Weber and Morgan counties, as it is across the state, figures show.
Indeed, while the group had accounted for a plurality of cases here and across the state — more than any other racial or ethnic grouping — non-Hispanic whites now account for the biggest single chunk.
"One thousand percent, we believe it is a sign of success," said Jesse Bush, head of the Weber-Morgan Health Department Division of Health Promotion. As of Friday, Oct. 2, he said, Latinos had accounted for 39.5% of COVID-19 cases in Weber and Morgan counties with non-Hispanic whites accounting for more, 46.7% of the total. That reflects a reversal of the data as of June 24, when the Latino caseload peaked at 46.5% of the total compared to 38.4% for whites.
Taylor Knuth, though, isn't so sure the reduction stems entirely from a decline in the number of Latinos contracting COVID-19. He heads the Multicultural COVID-19 Task Force for Ogden, formed in response to the disproportionate number of Latinos and other people of color contracting COVID-19. "I'm cautious to celebrate that," he said.
Rather, Knuth worries the new numbers may reflect that some Latinos have steered clear of getting tested for COVID-19 to avoid having to quarantine if they test positive, thus potentially losing work income. Moreover, he doesn't want to send a signal that leaders can let down their guard in combatting COVID-19.
"I don't want to remove the pressure on the local leaders to feel we're in a place where we can retreat in our efforts," he said.
Bush, similarly, noted that Latinos here still account for a disproportionate number of COVID-19 cases, even if the concentration has declined. Though Hispanics account for 39.5% of cases in Weber and Morgan counties, they represent just 10.9% of the total population in the two counties, with a much higher concentration in Weber County. Put another way, the case rate in the Latino community in the two counties is 3,610 cases per 100,000 people, he said, compared to 1,003 cases per 100,000 people for whites.
"Quite the large gap there," said Bush. The ideal, he said, would be case counts within racial and ethnic groups more on par with their share of the population.
Either way, Knuth lauded the work of the task force, which has distributed 30,000 masks since its work started over the summer, and said the efforts are having an impact. And Lori Buttars, spokeswoman for the Weber-Morgan Health Department, said leeriness about testing because a positive outcome would mean self-quarantining is a concern that's "across the board," not just among Latinos.
Latinos, African-Americans and other people of color have disproportionately suffered from COVID-19 here and across the nation. That's prompted efforts locally and at the state level to counter the trend, via specially targeted informational campaigns, increased testing initiatives and more. A special Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs committee has spearheaded efforts at the state level to address the disparity and, as at the county level, the state figures show that the Latino caseload is falling.
According to data on the Utah Department of Health website Tuesday, Latinos accounted for 30.9% of cases statewide, behind the total for non-Hispanic whites, 49.6%. As of mid-June, Latinos had accounted for more cases than any other racial or ethnic group, 42.5% versus 34.4% for whites.
The Weber-Morgan Health Department has cooperated with the task force headed by Knuth in combatting the disproportionate number of COVID-19 cases among Latinos. Bush singled out the distribution of masks by the group — at worksites, in schools, outside places where Latinos congregate and in churches.
Beyond that, informational materials have been translated into Spanish while county officials are seeking a $30,000 grant for a messaging campaign targeted to the Latino community. The task force has also assisted with COVID-19 testing initiatives and is now trying to organize clinics to promote vaccinations against the flu.