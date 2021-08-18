OGDEN — The debate about masking in schools is coming to Weber and Morgan counties.
That doesn't necessarily mean any sort of action or mask mandate is on the horizon, though. Gage Froerer, a Weber County commissioner and member of the Weber-Morgan Board of Health, said the feedback he's received — more than 100 messages from the public so far — has been largely critical of the notion of pursuing any sort of mask requirement.
Whatever the case, the Board of Health, the governing body for the Weber-Morgan Health Department, is to address the thorny issue of mask use in schools at its regular meeting next Monday. The topic has been a focus of intense discussion across Utah and the country as COVID-19 cases edge back up and schools resume classes after the summer break.
Lori Buttars, the health department spokesperson, said the intent of the discussion is to inform board members about the process required to implement any sort of mask rule. Then they would decide whether to take action. "They're just learning about the process and their authority and the health officer's authority," Buttars said.
Grand County in southern Utah is the only school district in the state so far to mandate mask use among students, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. Salt Lake County Health Director Angela Dunn issued a mask mandate in Salt Lake County earlier this month, but the County Council there subsequently voted 6-3 to rescind it.
More generally, Buttars said, the officials from Weber and Morgan counties next Monday will be discussing initiatives and precautions in schools to deal with the COVID-19 threat. Ogden School District classes start Friday while Weber School District students start on Aug. 25.
Though unaware of any specific push for a mask mandate, Froerer didn't dismiss the possibility of a proposal emerging. "Whether that'll happen, we'll just have to see what the board does," he said. The board is made up of 13 appointed members.
Health Department Director Brian Cowan, the health officer for Weber and Morgan counties, can make a mask recommendation to commissioners, following guidance from the Board of Health, according to Froerer. Then commissioners — who have ultimate say, he said — would have to decide whether to accept or reject any mask proposal that emerges.
Per state legislation passed during the COVID-19 pandemic, public schools and public school officials may not implement mask mandates.
"Our decision is, let's wait and see what the Board of Health and health officer say. We'll react to what they do," Froerer said.
The public will be allowed to comment at Monday's meeting and Froerer is expecting a crowd. The meeting starts at 4 p.m. on Monday and will be held at the Weber-Morgan Health Department building at 477 23rd St. in Ogden.
In the meantime, Buttars said health department officials have been in touch with school officials about COVID-19 protocols on contact tracing and more in the event of cases or outbreaks.
Per the Ogden School District COVID-19 safety precautions for the 2021-2022 school year, schools will maintain the "stringent cleaning and sanitizing procedures" implemented last year. Frequent hand-washing will be encouraged and school officials will try to limit close contact among students for prolonged periods of time.
The district is recommending mask use among those not fully vaccinated but "will respect the personal choice of families" on the matter.
According to health department figures, 251 of the 1,141 people who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in the last 14 days were aged 0 to 19, 22% of the total.