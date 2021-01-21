OGDEN — Just as efforts started accelerating to vaccinate the elderly in Weber and Morgan counties against the COVID-19 virus, the online system to schedule vaccination appointments crashed.
As a result, Weber-Morgan Health Department officials said Thursday afternoon that they had stopped making appointments, at least temporarily. "We can only apologize for what has been an agonizing experience for all of us," Weber-Morgan Health Department spokesperson Lori Buttars said in a statement Thursday, about an hour-and-a-half after the new appointment schedule was posted online.
Those 70 and over and others eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations were to use the online system linked through the Weber-Morgan Health Department website starting at 3 p.m. on Thursday to make vaccination appointments for next week and beyond. But the system experienced "technical difficulties" only minutes into the process as "thousands" apparently tried to register, leaving health department officials scrambling to deal with the situation, the department said in a statement.
"We were using the online system to get people registered quickly," Buttars said. Now, though, the online system "will be put on hold until we can work through our IT issues to prevent future issues."
The health department said those who were in the middle of making an appointment when the site crashed will be getting an email at the email address provided advising them if their appointment was completed. Meantime, the health department says those with questions may call 801-399-7777, though that system was also being overwhelmed.
"We are doing what we can to work our way through the number of people who are calling and have called," said the health department statement.
The first group of those 70 and older from Weber and Morgan counties got their initial COVID-19 vaccination shots during a clinic on Wednesday at the Dee Events Center on the Weber State University campus in Ogden. They had scheduled their appointments the week before.
"It worked really well last week," Buttars said.
But many, many more tried to sign up for the appointments that were to be scheduled starting Thursday for next week and beyond. Also currently eligible to get vaccinated are health care workers, first responders and emergency medical services workers, and they too were to schedule appointments via the health department website. Teachers are also eligible to get vaccinated, though they generally use a different process to schedule appointments.
Demand for vaccinations has outpaced supply. The Weber-Morgan Health Department is expecting around 1,300 vaccines per week, give or take, but the population of those 70 and up in the two counties numbers around 22,000, according to Buttars.
Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson traveled to the Dee on Wednesday for the vaccination clinic, part of her efforts to see how vaccination efforts are rolling out around the state. Given the limited supply of vaccines, she called on those wanting to be inoculated to be patient.
News that the online appointment process had been halted, at least for now, prompted expressions of anger and understanding on the Weber-Morgan Health Department Facebook page.
"I’m sure all these local county systems are going to be overwhelmed for the next several months. They just aren’t designed to take this kind of load all at once. Wishing luck and sending good vibes to those working hard on scheduling and from the IT frontline," said one sympathetic poster.