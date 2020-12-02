OGDEN — Weber-Morgan Health Department Executive Director Brian Bennion, the health official central in local efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic, will be retiring.
But he says plenty of staffers are on board to make sure efforts to deal with the pandemic continue seamlessly when he departs, probably in February. “I wouldn’t be doing it if I didn’t feel we could have a smooth transition,” he told the Standard-Examiner on Tuesday, when the department publicly announced the news.
County officials have launched the search for a successor and Bennion plans to stay on board to help whoever gets the job ease into the new post. Moreover, he said, two senior staffers, among many others, have also been directly involved in efforts to contend with COVID-19 and they’ll remain. “To be completely honest, I have a wonderful team,” Bennion said.
Dealing with COVID-19 has perhaps been the highest-profile function of the health department of late. One of the next big responsibilities in that regard will be helping with distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine, once made available, Bennion said.
But COVID-19 isn’t the only issue the health department contends with. A statement issued by the department noted Bennion’s focus on fiscal and strategic planning and his efforts to address use of e-cigarettes and vehicle emissions, other departmental responsibilities.
He took over as executive director of the department in 2014, and the statement also noted his efforts to broaden representation of the Weber-Morgan Board of Health, which helps oversee the department. Bennion has also put a priority on partnering with other organizations to address health issues in Weber and Morgan counties.
Bennion, 63, had initially planned to retire at the end of 2020, but dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to delay his plans. The decision to step down was difficult, he said, and he’ll “miss the people most of all.” He’s worked in public health for nearly 38 years.
Neil Garner, chairperson of the Weber-Morgan Board of Health, lauded Bennion. “Your professionalism has drawn respect from throughout the state and each of our local communities,” he said.
The health department is part of the county government apparatus.