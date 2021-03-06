OGDEN — The pool of people eligible for COVID-19 vaccination shots soon grows, just as the Weber-Morgan Health Department moves to a new system to register people for shots.
At the same time, McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden and several other Intermountain Healthcare system hospitals have started providing COVID-19 inoculations, bolstering efforts to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible.
Lori Buttars, spokesperson for the Weber-Morgan Health Department, can’t say when everyone who wants shots will get one. That depends, in part, on vaccine production levels, which have been growing and are expected to keep growing. But the infrastructure to vaccinate continues to expand and the interest is strong.
“The response we’ve seen from the community has been very enthusiastic. We feel good about community participation,” Buttars said. “I feel like we’ve hit a rhythm.”
Starting Monday, the pool of people in Utah’s priority list for vaccinations expands from those who are 65 and older to those who are 50 and up, per an announcement Thursday by Gov. Spencer Cox. Buttars estimates that just under 70% of those in the 70-and-up age group have been vaccinated in Weber and Morgan counties. “We feel really good in the dent we’ve made,” she said.
And just as the numbers eligible for vaccination grow, the health department has transferred online appointment-making functions for those wanting shots to a website run by the state of Utah, vaccinate.utah.gov. It’s accessible via a link on the Weber-Morgan Health Department website, webermorganhealth.org. Tapping into the site, also used by the Salt Lake County and San Juan County health departments, should prevent the sort of technical issues that occurred when the old Weber-Morgan Health Department online vaccination registration system crashed in late January after a rush of people tried to use it all at once.
What’s more, those seeking vaccinations will be able to directly sign up for appointments at the vaccinate.utah.gov website. On the replacement system after the Weber-Morgan Health Department system crashed last January, those seeking appointments would put their names on a waiting list and later pick appointment dates when they opened.
Lance Madigan, an Intermountain Healthcare spokesperson, said seven hospitals in the system, including McKay-Dee, started providing vaccinations on Thursday. State officials announced last Monday that Intermountain, the University of Utah Health System and Nomi Health would start helping with vaccinations as the state starts getting more and more vaccine doses.
The Intermountain system received 13,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for planned clinics at the seven Intermountain facilities on Thursday and Friday and for another set for Monday. More will be coming in the weeks to come. Go to intermountain.com/covidvaccine to register to get vaccinated at an Intermountain facility.
Meantime, Buttars said efforts are in the works to recruit more entities to help with vaccination efforts in Weber and Morgan counties. The aim is to make the vaccine as accessible as possible to the public at varying sites. Dee Events Center on the Weber State University campus in Ogden has been the primary Weber-Morgan Health Department vaccination site, handling, as of the latest count, around 5,000 vaccinations a week.