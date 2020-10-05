OGDEN — The Weber-Morgan Health Department is seeking feedback from the public and Brian Bennion puts the effort on par with the ongoing U.S. Census Bureau headcount.
“It’s every bit as important as the U.S. census only with an entirely local focus,” Bennion said in a statement. “In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be vital to learn how we can best use our limited resources to serve our community.”
The health department periodically seeks feedback from the public. What distinguishes the current initiative is that department officials are making a concerted effort to reach a representative cross-section of the public, from all over the county and from households of varying income level and ethnicity. Some 3,000 surveys are to be sent out to Weber County households this week as part of the effort. Morgan County is not included.
“It’s just to help fill in the gaps of information,” said Bryce Sherwood, health promotion supervisor for the department.
Department spokesperson Lori Butters called the effort “a hyperlocal survey” meant to offer “a picture of our community and what people see as the needs.”
Sherwood and other health department officials ask the public to fill out the surveys and return them in the envelopes provided or complete them online. The data collected will be used in calling focus groups to help pinpoint areas of concern among the public.
That information, in turn, will help the health department adjust its offerings. The questions run the gamut, covering mental health services, substance abuse programming, programs geared to kids, COVID-19 and more.
The health department offers a broad range services, helping monitor air quality, aiding in suicide prevention, promoting public health and overseeing health inspections of restaurants, among many other things.