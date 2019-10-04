Residents of Weber County are invited to attend any of the flu clinics Weber-Morgan Health Department will be holding at dozens of school this fall.
"Any member of the family can come to any of our clinics," said Cheryl Andreasen, public health nurse with the department, in a press release. "We'll be out in the community at a school near your home."
Four flu clinics will be held Monday.
Majestic and Heritage Elementary schools will both have clinics at 9 a.m., while Wahlquist Junior High will hold a clinic at 1 p.m., and Shadow Elementary will have one at 1:30 p.m.
Ten other schools will hold clinics Tuesday through Thursday, including Uintah Elementary, West Weber Elementary, H. Guy Child, Canyon View School, Pioneer Elementary, Sandridge Junior High, Valley Elementary, North Ogden Elementary, Snowcrest Junior High and Valley View Elementary.
The full schedule of more than 50 flu clinics is available on the Weber-Morgan Health Department website.
Flu cases tend to rise in October and November and peak December through February, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"It's really important to get that protection early, especially if you're looking at holiday and family gatherings, working in an office with clients and coworkers or sending your kids to school. You'll want to get that before the virus starts spreading in our community."
Without insurance, flu shots will cost $30, flu mist will cost $35 and the high-dose flu vaccine recommended for those 65 and older will cost $59.
Vaccines for pneumonia (Prevnar 13 and Pneumovax23) and Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis) will also be offered at the school clinics, according to a Health Department press release.
Pneumonia vaccines are $110 to $180 depending on age, without insurance. The Tdap vaccine for adults is $55.
A fee schedule for vaccinations can be found on the health department’s website.
Those unable to attend school flu clinics can also drop by Room 100 on the first floor of the health department’s Ogden location from 8:30 a.m. to noon or from 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to get a flu shot or call the Morgan location to make an appointment at 801-399-7250.