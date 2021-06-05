OGDEN — The Weber-Morgan Health Department is winding down its vaccination site at the Dee Events Center on the Weber State University campus.
That doesn’t mean there will be no more opportunities to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
“We’re not done giving vaccines,” said Brian Cowan, the health department director. “The supply has caught up with demand and we are transitioning, along with other providers, to offer multiple places where our residents can get a shot.”
The Dee Events Center at WSU has been the primary location offering vaccinations in Weber County. The last clinic there is tentatively set for June 15 and, likewise, biweekly clinics overseen by the health department at a Morgan County church will be winding down.
Last Tuesday, the health department started offering vaccinations at its main office location at 477 23rd St. in Ogden and those will continue. Likewise, the department will offer vaccinations at Morgan City Hall, 90 W. Young St., on the first Monday and third Friday of each month. Call 801-399-7250 to schedule an appointment at either site.
Here are additional vaccination options:
The final planned clinics at the Dee before they are phased out there are Tuesday, June 8, from 4-6 p.m., Friday, June 11,
- from noon to 3 p.m. and June 15 from 4-6 p.m.
The health department is partnering with Intermountain Healthcare to offer vaccination clinics at Farmers Market Ogden
- on Historic 25th Street on Saturday and June 12, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. No appointment is necessary.
- More information on where to get vaccinated is available at
- .
Lori Buttars, spokeswoman for the health department, said vaccinations aren’t happening at the same clip that they once were. She expressed satisfaction with the numbers getting shots, though, saying the figures are “very, very good” in some age groups, typically older populations.
According to the Utah Department of Health, 116,521 people in Weber and Morgan counties have received at least one vaccine dose and 95,631 people are fully vaccinated. Those 12 and older may be vaccinated.
The COVID-19 threat in Weber County, though still in the moderate-risk phase, has declined considerably. The 14-day case rate in the county per 100,000 people totaled 155.26, according to figures released Thursday, down from nearly 1,163.6 as of Dec. 10 late last year.
Cowan noted the help of community leaders, Weber State University reps, many volunteers, the Utah National Guard and others in vaccination efforts here.