OGDEN — The Weber-Morgan Health Department wants families to know that the department's Women, Infant and Children Program, called WIC, is there for those who need it.
WIC is a program for income-eligible women who are pregnant, breastfeeding or who just had a baby — or for those who have an infant or child under the age of 5, according to the Weber-Morgan Health Department website. The program assists women by providing them with vouchers to purchase healthy food — about $50 per participating family member per month. The program also receives rebates for formula products that cover most of their cost, according to a message from Heather Wilkerson, office manager for Weber-Morgan's WIC program.
Through the program, women also get breastfeeding support and nutritional advice for their families, including cooking tips to prepare foods that are covered by the program.
Though the program has altered the way it operates due to the pandemic — all services are done by phone, virtually and curbside — the services are still available, Wilkerson told the Standard-Examiner.
"I think the biggest message we really want to get out is to let people know that we're here, we're open, we're able to serve the clients," Wilkerson said. "We're able to help people get the vouchers that they need, the formula that they need — if they need help with breastfeeding, breast pumps, just to contact us because we are able to do that. We're not closed because of the pandemic."
Families who are eligible for SNAP or Medicaid automatically qualify for WIC, Wilkerson said, and they don't have to go through an income verification process again to participate.
Wilkerson said the state has suspended some of the program's requirements during the pandemic, though. Income that people earned before losing their jobs won't count against them, she said.
"What's important is that every situation is different ... and the best thing would be for people to call us to explain their situation to us," Wilkerson said. "We can definitely ... make accommodations during this pandemic for those who have trouble getting different things."
Despite widespread job losses and increased economic need during the pandemic, the department has not yet seen a surge in demand, Wilkerson said.
"We haven't seen a big increase in demand ... and I think part of that is because people are not real familiar with the program," she said.
Davis County Health Department's WIC program also continues to function, according to the county's website. Like Weber-Morgan, the Davis department is not offering in-person services, but questions about the program can be answered at 801-525-5010. The department also has an online state application on its website.
The state WIC program also reports on its website at wic.utah.gov that it's moving food vouchers to electronic payment rather than paper checks.
"If you need us, please don't be afraid to apply," said Lori Buttars, spokesperson for the Weber-Morgan department. "We're working towards ... helping the people we've always helped, and we just realize now there's a need maybe more than ever."