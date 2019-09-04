OGDEN — Weber State was only one unit short of its goal of 199 units of blood during its annual blood drive with American Red Cross. A unit of a blood is about one pint.
As part of Weber State's drive, which ran Monday through Friday last week, 229 people registered to donate blood, with a total of 107 first-time donors who participated, according to Kurt Lyman, account manager with American Red Cross who worked with Weber State in running the drive.
The blood drive is part of an annual "Blood Battle" with Utah State, which tends to bring in more blood donations because fewer students commute to the school.
Utah State brought in 402 units of blood, 107% of its goal of 370 units. The drive brought out 444 people who registered, 180 of whom donated for the first time.
The timing of the drive is important because people are much less likely to donate blood over the summer, so blood supplies run low this time of year, Lyman said.
Donations have become increasingly important as the American Red Cross responds to areas impacted by Hurricane Dorian. According to multiple outlets in Utah, the Red Cross in Utah has already sent blood, as well as local volunteers, east to be ready when the storm hits.
"There is an urgent need for blood donations as Hurricane Dorian has forced blood drive cancellations in impacted areas," says a message on the local home page of Salt Lake American Red Cross.
American Red Cross runs between 25 and 30 blood drives a month throughout the community, Lyman said. If donors download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, they can see where their donations have been sent.
To find a blood drive in Weber or Davis county, visit www.redcross.org and enter your zip code or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).