BILLINGS — Like medical professionals around the world, Montana neurosurgeon Dusty Richardson encountered a shortage of medical masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This widespread shortage puts healthcare providers at risk.
After seeing that masks were being rationed at a hospital where he works — healthcare providers were asked to use only one per week — Richardson called up his friend Spencer Zaugg, a dentist in Billings and graduate of Weber State.
“He called me on his way home and said, ‘We’ve got to do something,’” Zaugg recalled.
Richardson had the idea to create a reusable protective mask using 3D printers. When he called, Zaugg wasn’t seeing patients due to the pandemic, “so we had time to really devote to it,” Zaugg said.
While a neurosurgeon and a dentist might not seem like the most likely candidates to design protective equipment using 3D printers, 3D printing wasn’t anything new for them. The two had been working together on projects outside of their jobs, for some time, using high-tech tools, Zaugg said.
Zaugg has a computer numerical control, or CNC, wood cutter, and Richardson has a CNC plasma cutter, used to cut metal. These tools are computer controlled — you enter a design, and the machine cuts it out, Zaugg said.
“The two of us get together often to do projects, not necessarily to invent, but if (Richardson) needs a cabinet at his house, we’ll cut that out, and then he’ll do other projects for us,” Zaugg said.
They also had access to three 3D printers, Zaugg said. Richardson owns one of the machines, and Zaugg uses 3D printing in his work as a dentist. Zaugg’s son Colton, a recent graduate of BYU, has also been interested in 3D printing from a young age.
There are different types of 3D printers, but one common type “works a lot like a hot glue gun that’s being operated by a robot,” according to the website Digital Trends — although a 3D printer’s “glue gun” is much smaller than a traditional one.
A small cylinder of plastic, called filament, is heated and pushed through a tiny nozzle that lays down one layer of the material at a time to create an object, waiting for each layer to dry before laying the next.
In the early 2010s, Colton Zaugg purchased parts to build a 3D printer of his own before affordable models were widely available to consumers, he said.
Together, the three had a suite of skills that positioned them well to design a reusable protective mask that could extend the life of desperately needed disposable masks.
The design they created and shared online, called the “Montana Mask,” has now been downloaded from Spencer Zaugg’s dental practice website more than 190,000 times in 164 different countries, the Zauggs said. And those numbers don’t include all of the sites where the design has been shared since late March.
“It would be safe to say that there’s at least a million to 2 million masks out there, maybe more,” Spencer Zaugg said.
Designing the mask
The three inventors worked together on prototyping the mask’s design, Colton Zaugg said, starting by drawing sketches and discussing the goal of the mask — as well as limitations they would face.
Before creating their own design, the group surveyed the other designs that were available online, Spencer Zaugg said.
“We had to make it simple so that a hobbyist 3D printer (could) take it, and ... it’d be very simple to print,” he said.
Since they were hoping to make a mask that was reusable, the mask also needed to be simple to assemble and easy to clean, he said.
Some designs the group found were elaborate, with more than 10 pieces to a mask, Spencer Zaugg said, which would make printing, assembly and cleaning more difficult.
Another limitation was that there was a shortage of filter material, Colton Zaugg said.
Due to the widespread shortage of medical filters, the group explored alternative options like furnace and vacuum filters, but those products might have harmful ingredients, like fiberglass, he said. In many cases, it was difficult to determine exactly what was in them.
“We wanted to give a safe option,” Colton Zaugg said. “We thought the best thing to do would be to cut up an existing mask and make it into little filter patches.”
The group designed a mask that would hold these smaller patches in place, in front of the nose and mouth, Colton Zaugg said.
Depending on the design of a disposable surgical or N95 mask, it can be cut into as many as five to eight “filter patches” — usually around six, Colton Zaugg said. This means that one disposable mask, when it’s used in combination with a Montana Mask, can get six different uses instead of just one.
Surgical masks and N95 masks have different filtration levels, Colton Zaugg said. The N95 masks provide more protection than a surgical mask does.
“The great thing is ... the (reusable Montana) mask reflects the testing performance of the patch you put in,” he said, “so if you put in an N95 mask, then the mask performs as an N95 mask. If you put in a surgical mask, then it performs to the same testing standards as the surgical mask.”
Designs for Montana Mask are available free online, as long as the design is used to provide free masks for those who need them.
According to the website the group set up, www.makethemasks.com, the Montana Mask has not been approved by the FDA or the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, but “the mask has been rigorously tested,” the website says.
A video demonstrating the process of printing a Montana Mask is available at makethemask.com/3d-printing.
Utah connections, global reach
Spencer Zaugg said that Weber State is “where things all started” — his interest in research and “having an inquisitive, problem-solving mind.”
His mentor there, Ed Walker, a chemistry professor, “was good at helping you ask the right questions and think outside the box,” he said. “He gave us great opportunities. We published a few papers together.”
“I actually just called him for suggestions on another project,” he added.
But Spencer Zaugg’s connections to Northern Utah go back further than his time at Weber State.
He spent his early years in Mountain Green. When he was in seventh grade, his family moved to Roy, where his parents and his wife’s parents still live, he said.
He attended Salt Lake Community College for a year, where he earned a surgical technology certificate, and he worked at the University of Utah for 11 years assisting with surgeries. He and his family moved to Montana for professional opportunities there, he said.
While Colton Zaugg was born in Utah, he grew up in Montana, according to the Montana Mask website.
Like his dad, Colton Zaugg’s undergraduate experience was rich with mentoring and research.
While studying microbiology at BYU, he also worked in the library of the university’s science and engineering department, which was equipped with 3D printers and scanners. As an employee there, he helped students with research papers and 3D printing and scanning for projects, he said. He didn’t study engineering, but he did participate in an engineering club.
“It’s been a skill I’ve been able to hold on to for a long time, even though my major is in microbiology,” Colton Zaugg said.
When he, his dad and Richardson finished their work on the Montana Mask, he called up his former BYU library supervisor, Jed Johnston, to tell him about it. Johnston immediately started working with the files and brought the mask to the Provo area, Colton said. Others from BYU jumped on board as well.
“I was on Facebook shortly after and I saw Provo police department was wearing the mask, which was really cool,” Colton Zaugg said.
Weber School District has also marshaled a fleet of 15 3D printers into the cause — seeking to print 900 Montana Masks for first responders in Weber County, as previously reported by the Standard-Examiner.
But the reach of the mask design extends much further.
There are people in Germany who’ve written assembly instructions and test results in German, said Colton, who responds to some of the emails and questions the group receives. Someone in Mexico translated the instructions into Spanish, and an acquaintance of the Zaugg family told them they saw articles about the mask in China, he said.
“We’ve seen it all over the world,” Colton Zaugg said. “It’s just been an incredible response from the community to make these masks and get them to the local hospitals.”