OGDEN — Faculty and staff at Weber State University, some of whom have taught in-person classes throughout the pandemic, became fully eligible for COVID-19 vaccines on April 1, along with all other adults in the state.
Although employees at universities throughout Utah were not prioritized to receive the vaccine like those at K-12 schools, higher education institutions are working to provide a schedule with as many in-person offerings as possible. To that end, Weber State is holding a vaccination clinic to help its employees secure an appointment.
"We want the flexibility to offer courses and events in whatever mode is the best," said Weber State spokesperson Allison Hess. "Sometimes that may remain virtual, but a lot of times it's going to be in-person and the vaccine is going to be the scientific miracle that makes that happen."
At the clinic, which is scheduled for Thursday, 1,300 doses of the vaccine will be administered, according to Hess. Employees will get their second shot at another clinic April 29. It will operate out of the Dee Events Center, where over 50,000 doses of vaccines have been administered since a Weber-Morgan Health Department clinic there opened Jan. 5.
Around half of the volunteers who have worked at that clinic over the last three months, according to Weber State Public Safety Director Dane LeBlanc, are employees and students of the school.
"The volunteerism at Weber State has been amazing," he said.
Long before vaccines became available, many of those volunteers worked to help the school contact trace and test students, faculty and staff for the virus — efforts which were ramped up as part of a statewide plan to comply with a public health order. The vaccine clinic is the latest measure in the university's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“(Administering vaccines) was actually part of the plan from the beginning, from whenever we were going to be in that state,” LeBlanc said.
The steps taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on Weber State's campus and work toward a return to normalcy have followed a plan the school developed following the H1N1 — commonly known as swine flu — pandemic in 2009, LeBlanc said. Weber State hosted a vaccination clinic at the Dee Events Center as that virus spread throughout the world, as well.
Employees at the school are generally relieved to now have access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Elizabeth Bizzell, who works as an outreach and grants coordinator with the Dumke College of Health Professions, is scheduled to receive her first dose of the vaccine Thursday at the Weber State clinic. Although she has spent most of the last year working from home, she’s happy to soon feel less anxiety when she leaves the house.
“I’m definitely looking forward to having a little bit less stress, and I would say less about campus and work, but more about running to the grocery store,” Bizzell said. “It will be nice not to have to be in a complete panic every time.”
Part of the reason Bizzell’s level of concern has been lower when she has had to visit campus is because of the university’s diligence in contact tracing, testing and enforcing a mask mandate, she said. Despite the state ending its mask mandate on Saturday, LeBlanc said Weber State will require masks on campus until at least June 25.
One major consideration when it comes to potentially allowing the campus community to go mask free is the vaccination rate at the school come summer and fall semesters. The next step in the school’s COVID-19 response is making sure a significant majority of students at Weber State gets the vaccine, according to LeBlanc. That may include a similar clinic for students, as well as a marketing campaign to encourage getting the shot.
“We still have a large part of our population that needs to be vaccinated,” he said. “It would be nice to reach a level that would be referred to as herd immunity.”