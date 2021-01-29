WEST HAVEN — As Weber County tries to move toward a post-COVID-19 world, like the rest of the globe, the pace of change will undoubtedly be a red-hot focus of debate.
As more and more people are vaccinated, how many people getting together is too many? Under what sort of circumstances should people congregate?
A West Haven-sponsored dinner earlier this month sparked debate among leaders in the city on the topic, some questioning the wisdom of holding a banquet-style gathering. And while the Jan. 9 event has come and gone and officials say they’ve moved on, the discussion the banquet spurred underscores the sort of debates likely in the weeks and months to come. As more and more people are inoculated and the COVID-19 threat recedes, fingers crossed, how quickly can and should people congregate and under what conditions?
To be sure, the Jan. 9 event, sponsored by West Haven Mayor Sharon Bolos and meant to show appreciation to city staffers and volunteers and others who work with the city, followed guidelines set by state and local health authorities. Around 90 attended, following mask and social-distancing guidelines, participants say.
“I think it was a great event and was safely held,” said Bolos, reporting no cases of COVID-19 coming out of the event. “I had a lot of people thanking me for holding it.” The appreciation dinner is an annual activity and it was held at the Timbermine Steakhouse in Ogden.
Still, it prompted debate among some, notably the members of the West Haven City Council, some of whom questioned whether now’s the time for large gatherings in light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. The five members of the City Council sounded off against it, variously by phone and in internal city emails provided to the Standard-Examiner via a public records request.
Councilmember Rob Vanderwood says the cause is worthy, showing appreciation for those who work with the city, but he wishes the event could’ve been delayed. In an email on the topic to Bolos and City Manager Matt Jensen before it was held, he said holding the event seemed reckless given the circumstances.
“If we aren’t allowed to meet as a council in regular meetings, why a large group?” he said. Though council members now meet at City Hall for their meetings, the gatherings are broadcast via an online platform so the public can view them from afar.
Councilmember Carrie Call, speaking by phone, noted that the COVID-19 transmission rate is still high in Weber County, like most of the state, as determined by the Utah Department of Health. “I think we’re better off waiting, for sure,” she said.
In an internal email string among Bolos and the City Council members, Councilmember Randy Hunter expressed concern about backlash to the city. “We are putting each individual that attends this event at risk and we are putting the reputation of our city at risk,” he wrote.
Councilmember Nina Morse, similarly, said it would be “irresponsible” for the city to hold the event. “The dinner does not help slow the spread and actually gives me more concern for many of our older staff members or those that may have underlying health issues. While each of them can choose whether or not they attend, many may feel obliged simply because it is the mayor’s dinner,” she said in the email.
Bolos, for her part, said no one was obliged to attend. In a message to the City Council sent ahead of the event via City Manager Matt Jensen, she noted the other events the city has sponsored in recent months without incident despite the ongoing pandemic.
“Mayor Bolos feels that this is more important than ever in light of the stress and additional efforts required during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Jensen’s message said. “With thoughtful planning, the city has been able to continue daily operations and successfully hold several community events without COVID-19-related incident, including the fall rodeo, select youth sport leagues, Pumpkin Walk and the Heart of the Holidays festivity.”
Julie Roylance, a Timbermine manager, said the restaurant follows protocols spelled out by the Weber-Morgan Health Department and answers to county officials on the procedures. Patrons must wear masks unless they’re sitting down and eating, banquet tables are spread further apart than the norm and fewer people are seated at individual tables than in regular circumstances. What’s more, hand-sanitizing stations are set up around the restaurant, all with the aim of guarding against the spread of COVID-19.
“We have not had any outbreaks, knock on wood,” Roylance said.
Some of those who attended, likewise, lauded the event, said they felt safe.
Weber County Sheriff Ryan Arbon was there and said those in attendance abided by mask and other guidelines. Beyond safety considerations, he noted the economic implications of holding the banquet, praising Bolos for moving ahead with the event. “She’s thinking about the economy, people who need jobs,” he said.
Joan Schultz, whose late husband Ronald Schultz helped with the founding of West Haven, attended, as she has for many years. She noted the extra space between the tables and other COVID-19 precautions.
“I’m glad (Bolos) has it because they’re canceling everything. What are we to do?” Schultz said. “I think if they have masks and do whatever they’re asked, I think it’s OK.”