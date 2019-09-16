OGDEN — The sprinkler system was shot, but that’s not a high-priority problem when you’re running a domestic violence and sexual assault crisis center.
So Margaret Rose, new executive director of Your Community Connection Family Crisis Center, is thankful this week for a surge of volunteers to fix and improve various worn-out features of the Ogden nonprofit’s buildings and grounds.
“When you start looking at client services against the sprinkler system, client services is always going to win out,” Rose said Wednesday.
The Utah Building Owners and Managers Association chose YCC for its fall community service project. Volunteer crews Saturday were signed up to replace roofs, trim trees, xeriscape some of the grounds, refurbish the community room, paint, fix fencing, and clean windows and carpets.
That old sprinkler system is being replaced by one featuring drip sprinklers with Wi-Fi timers connected to a weather report, said Jen Hallett, YCC’s special events coordinator.
Rose estimated the in-kind donation of work and improvements would reach $40,000 to $45,000.
“This will help us be more efficient and allow us to direct our limited resources better,” Rose said. “Every little bit helps.”
The crisis center each year serves thousands of people victimized by domestic violence or sexual assault.
Rose said she has worked in health education and with nonprofits for years, most recently doing global outreach for the Moran Eye Center in Salt Lake City.
“It’s always been the highlight of my life to help the underserved,” she said.
And Rose said she stepped into a good situation at YCC. The previous, longtime director, Julee Smith, retired.
“I was fortunate to take over an organization that has been in really good hands for many years,” Rose said. “There’s certainly nothing broken about the YCC. I am trying to move us from good to great.”