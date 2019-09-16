Frank Bernier, left, owner of Frank’s Electric, works on new lighting inside one of the permanent supportive housing apartments Friday, May 12, 2017, at the YCC Family Crisis Center in Ogden. The nine apartments were renovated as part of Wadman Corp.'s annual service project with 120 volunteers, including subcontractors, participating. The YCC benefited from another service project Sept. 14, 2019, by the Utah Building Owners and Managers Association.