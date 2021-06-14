HILL AIR FORCE BASE — A group of airmen from Hill Air Force Base have returned to Utah after a combat training deployment in Europe.
Micah Garbarino, spokesperson with Hill's 388th Fighter Wing, said aircraft and airmen from Hill’s 4th Fighter Squadron, which is made up of active-duty airmen from the 388th and reservists from the 419th FW, arrived at Hill this week after spending the past month at Mont-de-Marsan Air Base in France.
During their time in the European theater, the squadron participated in several events, including Atlantic Trident 21. The exercise involves service members from the U.S., France and the United Kingdom, according to the U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa Public Affairs office, along with aircraft from each of the countries. Garbarino said the Hill group's primary focus was bringing the advanced technology of the F-35 into missions with the other countries, practicing complex air combat operations as one, unified force.
Lt. Col. Joshua Arki, commander of the 4th FS, said the opportunity to work with the French and U.K. military aircraft and crews doesn't come very often and noted that the groups overcame language and culture barriers during the monthlong training. Garbarino said Hill’s participation in the effort underscores the "steadfast U.S. commitment to the region and enhancing interoperability with NATO allies and partners."
"You can’t surge trust, you have to build it over time ... where people look each other in the eye and understand how we’re going to operate through these kinds of exercises," said Gen. Jeff Harrigian, Commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa. "That’s how we’re going to do it if we have to go into combat."
Before returning to Hill, the squadron also joined with U.S. Marines, the Italian Air Force, the Israeli Air Force, and the British Royal Air Force, during the initial stages of Falcon Strike 21, another multinational exercise in Italy that focused on integrating the combat capabilities of the U.S. military with several of its allies.
Garbarino said the France mission is the wing’s third deployment to Europe in the past four years. The first was the 34th Fighter Squadron’s deployment to Royal Air Force Lakenheath in England in April 2017. The second was a 421st FS Theater Security Package deployment to Aviano Air Base, Italy, in May 2019.
While Hill’s fighter wing has been involved in numerous stateside operations so far this year, including a recent stint in Florida where F-35s flew over the Gulf of Mexico, the mission in France was the group’s first out-of-country deployment in 2021.
Airmen from the wing spent the second half of 2019 and virtually all of 2020 overseas.
During those two years, each of Hill’s three F-35 squadrons deployed in support of the Air Force Central Command’s mission at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates. The Hill service members employed the F-35 on close air support missions, performed offensive and defensive counter-air attacks, and participated in joint exercises with U.S. allies around the Middle East.
The 4th Fighter Squadron, which deployed in April 2019 and returned in October of that year, was the first. The 34th FS deployed immediately following the 4th’s homecoming in October 2019 and returned home in June and July 2020. The 421st FS deployed to the region in June of last year, returning in October.