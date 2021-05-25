HILL AIR FORCE BASE — While one of Hill Air Force Base’s F-35 fighter squadrons remains stationed in the European theater, another returned home last week after a two-week combat training session over the Gulf of Mexico.
Micah Garbarino, spokesperson with Hill’s 388th Fighter Wing, said airmen from the wing’s 34th Fighter Squadron returned to Hill on Friday after a two-week deployment to Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida. The squadron completed two, concurrent combat training exercises — a large-scale, joint air war called Checkered Flag, and an air weapons evaluation called Combat Archer.
Garbarino said the Checkered Flag is one of the Department of Defense’s largest joint aerial training exercises and features planes of various types flying over the Gulf of Mexico. The Hill squadron merged the F-35 with other Air Force and Navy units, Garbarino said, an opportunity for pilots and maintainers from the two branches of the military to cooperate and practice hashing out operational differences in a controlled environment.
“We had an entire Carrier Air Wing in the exercise,” said Lt. Col. Aaron Cavazos, 34th FS commander. “Which gave us an ... opportunity to integrate fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft with the Navy and fly against an entire simulated enemy Air Force.”
Capt. Susan McLeod, director of operations for the squadron’s maintenance component, said the exercise was also valuable for the maintainers, who were required to send nearly 20 jets into the sky each day of the exercise, in an environment away from home with limited space.
At the same time they were flying sorties for Checkered Flag, Garbarino said the squadron was also participating in Combat Archer — a live-fire, air-to-air weapons system evaluation where maintenance crews are judged on how well they can build and load munitions and pilots and jets are evaluated on how well they can hit targets.
Cavazos said the deployment was an “efficient, cost-effective” way to get realistic training, preparing the squadron for future, real-world combat missions.
“The (deployment) forced our team to function on a stressful timeline, on an unfamiliar base,” Cavazos said. “To meet the demands, our team couldn’t get apathetic ... and that allowed us to mimic some of those same stresses you find in combat.”
During the same time the 34th began training at Tyndall, aircraft and airmen from Hill’s 4th Fighter Squadron arrived at Mont-de-Marsan Air Base in France.
The squadron is participating in several events, including an exercise that involves service members from the U.S., France and the United Kingdom, along with aircraft from each of the countries. The aim of that effort is to practice complex air combat operations as one, unified force.