HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Depending on what you're doing, 1,000 hours can be an extremely long time.
But for Lt. Col. Jared "Vic" Santos, that interval has literally flown by.
Earlier this month, Santos became the first Air Force F-35 pilot to reach 1,000 flying hours.
Santos hit the magic number on Oct. 22 while he flew with pilots from Hill Air Force Base's 388th Fighter Wing in a "four-on-six tactical intercept mission" over the Utah Test and Training Range. Fighter Wing spokesperson Micah Garbarino said the mission involved using the F-35's technically advanced sensors and stealth capability to take on mock enemies. The sortie lasted roughly two hours.
Col. Steve Behmer, commander of the 388th FW, said 1,000 hours is an important milestone in the pilot community, particularly with the Air Force's next-generation fighter jet. When the F-35 first arrived at Hill in September 2015, the fighter wing was made up of pilots who came from a variety of flying backgrounds. Today, the group trends younger, with many pilots tied to the F-35 only.
Behmer said Santos brings a wealth of experience to the group, having previously flown the F-15 and F-18. Santos graduated from the Air Force Academy in 2000. He had two assignments in the F-15 and accrued more than 1,200 hours, then flew nearly 800 hours in the F-18 during an exchange program with the U.S. Marine Corps before transitioning to the F-35.
"This is an accomplishment for Vic, for us as a wing and for the Air Force,” Behmer said. "A relatively short time ago, the Air Force was standing this program up. Now we’ve got our first 1,000-hour pilot. Pilots like Vic are able to pass that experience on to younger pilots in the F-35 community. They are really going to get the best out of this jet, which is already very capable and continuing to improve."
Santos, who followed in his grandfather's, father's and uncle's footsteps to join the military, has a self-deprecating take on his accomplishment.
"Hitting 1,000 hours doesn’t mean I’m special — it just means I’m old," he said. "One of the most exciting things about watching the F-35 community develop over the past eight years has been not only the advances in the aircraft, but seeing younger pilots fresh out of pilot training getting to fly it. I’m excited to watch how they mature the (jet) into the future."
Santos said with each additional production and software update, the capability of the F-35 continues to expand. The pilot has flown the jet in combat missions during its first-ever deployment with the wing’s 4th Fighter Squadron.
"It's been exciting to see the program progress to where we are today," he said. "The stealth and outstanding sensors really give this jet an edge. The analogy I use is: I’m not a great boxer, but if you blindfolded my opponent and gave me a gun, I’d win every time. The stealth is the blindfold, the sensors and weapons are the gun, and combined they make the F-35 an outstanding weapons system."