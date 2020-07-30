HILL AIR FORCE BASE — A large contingent of fighter jets and airmen from Hill Air Force Base are in Alaska for the next few weeks, using the open space of the extreme northwest to sharpen their combat skills.
Micah Garbarino, 388th Fighter Wing spokesman, said Hill’s 4th Fighter squadron deployed to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska on Thursday to participate in a large-scale military training exercise known as “Red Flag Alaska.”
The exercise involves the Department of Defense and a handful of U.S. allies and takes place over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, which has more than 67,000 square miles of air space. During the exercise, a friendly “Blue Force” takes on an enemy “Red Force” — in short, it’s meant to replicate a battle against near-equal enemies during a large conflict.
Garbarino said the wide Alaskan air space is populated with aircraft flown by seasoned pilots, playing the role of “aggressors.” He said the size of the airspace is key to providing realistic training with the F-35 and allows pilots to key on the jet’s strength of collecting and sharing real-time threat information amid a large collection of aircraft.
“We will have unparalleled access to the space we need to execute realistic tactics against modern threats, and to test the validity of those tactics,” said Lt. Col. Joshua Arki, 4th Fighter Squadron commander, in a statement.
The exercise has been around for decades, Garbarino said, but this mission marks the first time airmen from Hill’s 388th and 419th fighter wings have participated in it with F-35s.
“This is an exciting opportunity for our airmen — different from the Red Flags we’ve done at Nellis,” said 388th FW Commander Steven Behmer. “This will be alongside other fifth-generation fighters, and in the midst of a pandemic that forced some adaptability. The experience will be invaluable, especially for our younger wingmen.”
Last year, the 4th FS participated in a Red Flag exercise at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, which Behmer mentioned, but that mission focused primarily on combat scenarios specific to the U.S. Central Command region. The Alaskan exercise focuses on combat that could take place in the Pacific Command region. The Central Command stretches from the Horn of Africa, through the Arabian Gulf region and into Central Asia, while the Pacific region begins near the waters off the west coast of the U.S., to the western border of India, and from Antarctica to the North Pole.
Garbarino said the contingent that left for Alaska this week includes a dozen F-35s and nearly 200 airmen. The group will be at Eielson until Aug. 14, staying an additional week after Red Flag to conduct air-to-air combat training with F-22s and F-16s in smaller, more limited scenarios.
Aside from pilots, Arki said the exercise will also give valuable experience to maintainers, intelligence, cyber and other support personnel. He said there are many young airmen in the squadron who will benefit.
“We do have a lot of new faces, but we’re also bringing a strong foundation of folks with real combat experience,” he said.
Last year, the 4th Fighter Squadron became the first unit ever to complete a real-world combat deployment in the F-35. The group returned from Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, in October 2019.