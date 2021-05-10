HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Hill Air Force Base’s F-35 fighter wing’s out-of-country deployment tempo isn’t as intense this year as it has been over the past two years, but the group is still getting its reps in.
Micah Garbarino, spokesperson with Hill’s 388th Fighter Wing, said pilots and maintainers from the wing deployed to Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho last week on a mission to sharpen their combat deployment agility.
Airmen from the 388th and its reserve counterpart 419th spent the second half of 2019 and virtually all of 2020 overseas.
During those two years, each of Hill’s three F-35 squadrons deployed in support of the Air Force Central Command’s mission at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates. The Hill service members employed the F-35 on close air support missions, performed offensive and defensive counter-air attacks, and participated in joint exercises with U.S. allies around the Middle East.
The 4th Fighter Squadron, which deployed in April 2019 and returned in October of that year, was the first. The 34th FS deployed immediately following the 4th’s homecoming in October 2019 and returned home in June and July 2020. The 421st FS deployed to the region in June of last year, returning in October.
The group has yet to head across the pond in 2021, and a significant portion of their training this year has centered around “combat flexibility” to “forward deploy” and operate from austere airfields, or land, re-arm and refuel in unpredictable locations. A forward deployment typically involves deploying to one typically larger location, and then taking off again from there to a smaller and possibly tougher to navigate spot.
Last week’s training threw another caveat into the philosophy: fewer airmen, fewer supplies and less time.
Garbarino said in order to be “agile and unpredictable” in their movements, fighter units have to train to operate with limited resources, personnel and time to generate sorties from almost any available airfield in a given area.
To simulate that concept at Mountain Home AFB, which is just south of Boise, Garbarino said airmen from the wing flew into the Idaho base on a C-17 transport plane with all of their required gear and equipment. The effort mimicked flying into an unfamiliar location during combat, and involved quickly offloading cargo to recover, fuel and launch F-35s without the typical amount of personnel or equipment.
During the exercise, Garbarino said, the maintenance manpower required was drastically reduced compared to home-station or main base operations. Base officials involved with last week’s exercise said it was successful, with the training essentially proving the Hill units involved are ready to complete the mission in a real-world scenario.
“We proved the concept where we could take that small footprint and forward deploy and prep jets with minimal manning,” said Master Sgt. Jonathan Whelan, 34th Fighter Generation Squadron Production Superintendent. “From a logistics standpoint, we learned what we could do better in the future to improve ... during a combat scenario.”
The base F-35 wing is the first — and for now the only — combat-ready F-35 outfit in the entire Air Force. The first two operational F-35s arrived at Hill in September 2015 and the base received approximately one to two jets every month until reaching its full fleet of 78 late last year. The wing’s three squadrons each have 24 F-35s, with another six backup aircraft stored at the base.