OGDEN — While Ogden City targets a July restart date for the live version of the city's First Friday Art Stroll, one key partner in the program is returning to form this week, albeit with some new participation guidelines.
The Monarch, 455 25th St., will reopen its doors for the June 5 art stroll, according to the venue's owner, Thaine Fischer. Beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, more than 40 local artists and other creative people will be on hand at the studio, showcasing original work. A new mural will be unveiled during the evening and dinner will be served. Live music will begin at 6:30 p.m.
A regular participant in the city's art stroll, The Monarch stopped its live participation in the stroll in March, when Ogden City's arts department announced the popular event would be held virtually, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Since March, Ogden-area artists have been featured in the event by taking a photo or video of their art and posting it to social media using the hashtag #OgdenSharesArt.
Fischer said special safety guidelines, including a minimum six-feet social distancing and frequent sanitizing, will be practiced during Friday's live event. Fischer said floors will be painted directing attendees where to walk and stand during the show. The event is free, but because of the safety measures, potential attendees will need to reserve their space. Fischer said six people will be admitted every ten minutes. Spots can be reserved at the Monarch's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TheMonarchOgden/, or at www.eventbrite.com/o/the-monarch-ogden-28903607823.
Fischer said people who may be at risk of serious complications from COVID-19 are asked not to attend the event.
"We're trying to err on the side of caution, with some of the safety measures we have in place," Fischer said. "But we're really excited to be back. I think at this point, people are starving for some small sense of normalcy."
Ogden City's Arts Coordinator Lori Buckley said the city is tentatively planning to reintroduce the full, live art show in July, but said she's excited some participants are returning now.
"With some of the restrictions starting to lift, we hope this is the beginning of a full return for the art stroll," Buckley said.
The Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., is featuring a pair of art exhibits from June 5-27 and will host a reception from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 5 as part of the art stroll. Buckley said while the majority of the stroll will continue to be held virtually, at least until July, a small number of vendors will be physically open this Friday. For a complete list, visit ogdencity.com/771/Current-Stroll-Information.
The Monrach, which features restaurants, retail and event space, exhibit and collaborative space, and design studios, is a key component in two different city initiatives — the Adams Community Reinvestment Area plan, and a smaller proposal within it called the Nine Rails Creative District.
The Adams Community Reinvestment Area involves a 150-acre section of Ogden between 23rd and 28th streets from Washington Boulevard to Jefferson Avenue — an area that includes commercial retail and residential buildings, with a significant number of historic properties.
City officials say revitalizing the area will spur economic growth, bring jobs and connect the downtown central business district with neighborhoods to the east.
According to Ogden City Council documents, the plan includes approximately $124 million worth of potential construction projects.
The creative district is meant to function as a centralized hub for arts and culture. The city hopes the initiative will encourage artists and other creatives to work and live downtown, creating opportunities for the public to engage with the arts.