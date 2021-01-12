LAYTON — Layton City officials say they're keeping a close eye on a residential road after citizens have expressed concern about increasing traffic and speeding there.
Layton resident Daniel Denhalter has spoken several times during the public comments section of Layton City Council meetings, telling city officials he and other neighbors are seeing a significant increase in traffic and reckless driving along Cold Creek Way in the western section of the city. The road serves a few small residential neighborhoods, but a large portion of it is situated between two of Layton's busiest east-west thoroughfares: Hill Field Road and Gentile Street.
Denhalter said motorists have been using the road more and more as a quick way to get between the two larger, busier streets, and more specifically, to access Hill Field Road to get to the Interstate 15 freeway interchange there.
"We've been having a habitual problem," Denhalter said. "I was actually almost hit myself by a speeder going probably 55 miles per hour and blew through a stop sign. If kids were involved, they wouldn't have had the mindset to stop and ... get out of the way."
And Denhalter said with two schools and three parks nearby, children are often on the road. The North Davis Preparatory Academy and Ellison Park Elementary School are on the street, both near its intersection with Hill Field. Layton's Ellison Park, one of the city's biggest, is also in the same general area. Several ball fields and a skate park at Ellison Park are regular draws for children in the neighborhood.
Denhalter said he's been poring through data from the National Association of City Transportation Officials and thinks there are several measures the city can consider to help curb the speeding and traffic on Cold Creek. Denhalter said things like raised humps, dips, marked crosswalks, bike lanes and even some landscaping measures like more trees, have all been found to be effective by NACTO.
The city has already applied some of the items Denhalter mentioned, he said, including raised humps on Antelope Drive near U.S. 89 and dips on several smaller city streets.
"We've already implemented some of these things," he said.
Layton Mayor Joy Petro said the city is looking into potential solutions for the road and will consider Denhalter's list of suggestions. In the meantime, the city has upped enforcement in the area.
"We're aware if this — we've had many issues come before us as far as speeding," Petro said. "There are a ton of ways to do it. It's just a matter of our staff deciding on which direction they want to take."
Denhalter said he's been grateful for the increased enforcement along the road and has seen four vehicles pulled over in recent weeks.
"But it also illustrates there is a problem," he said.