LAYTON — Despite a heated objection from one of its council members, Layton City is moving forward with a multi-million-dollar road project near the southwest end of town.
On March 5, the City Council approved a resolution that authorizes a contract agreement between the city and Leon Poulsen Construction Co. for a project that involves a host of street improvements near the Layton Parkway and 2700 West area.
Tom Coburn, Layton Public Works director, said the project includes the installation of new asphalt, curb and gutter, sidewalk, water line, sewer and storm drain pipe and more. Coburn said the city received six bids on the project, with Poulsen submitting the lowest number at $6.36 million.
"This project has a lot of tentacles on it," Coburn said.
City Manager Alex Jensen and City Engineer Steve Jackson said the project is tied to the impending West Davis Corridor construction. This spring, the Utah Department of Transportation will start mainline construction on the $750 million project, which involves a four-lane divided highway that will be built through western Davis County between the Interstate 15 and Legacy Parkway junction at about Glovers Lane in Farmington, extending north to the future extension of State Route 193 in West Point.
As part of that massive endeavor, a grade-separated interchange will be built at 2700 West in Layton. Jensen said the city has committed to UDOT to start its project as soon as possible and Jackson said the finished product would put Layton "in the driver's seat when it comes to connecting" to the WDC.
But during a discussion on the project last week, Layton Council member Tom Day was adamant that the city administration was taking the wrong approach with the project. While not opposed to the actual construction work that is to take place, Day brought up several procedural concerns. Most notably, Day said he believes Layton should hold off on construction until all properties needed for construction are acquired.
Day said essentially the current price tag for the project is misleading because remaining property acquisitions will drive up the cost. He described the process of the city moving forward with construction when it doesn't own all the needed land for it as "bizarre."
But Jensen, Jackson and Coburn pushed back, saying the city has already budgeted for the relatively small number of remaining property acquisitions and will also be receiving more money for the project from the Davis County Council of Governments. The trio also warned that delaying the project could ultimately make it more expensive.
"If we don't get the project started ... it will not be the same price," Jackson said. "It will go up, guaranteed."
In years past, Layton City has completed several large-scale road projects, similar to the one in question, on Gordon Avenue, Antelope Drive and Gentile Street, to name a few. Jensen said beginning construction while negotiating remaining property buyouts is customary.
"The process that's been followed on this ... is the process that's been followed in virtually all of the big transportation projects," Jensen said. "We have never, in my history with the city, been involved in a situation where we've had every piece of right-of-way before we've moved ... there's nothing atypical involved in this project."
For context, UDOT often uses the same method Layton does. The state still needs to acquire properties for its reconstruction of U.S. 89 in Davis County and that project has been going on for more than a year. The state will also begin work on the WDC while negotiating final property acquisitions.
The back and forth between city staff and Day grew rather heated, with Mayor Joy Petro interjecting several times to try to ease tensions. Like Petro, Council member Zach Bloxham also said he was concerned with the "adversarial nature" of the discussion.
"This is a complex issue (but) we have professionals in the city staff who, it's their job to do these kinds of things," Bloxham said. "I don't know if it's the council's role to be micromanaging decisions based on how we think it should be."
The five-member council ultimately approved the resolution, with Day serving as the lone dissenting vote. Construction on the project is set to begin soon.
"If I come across adversarially, I apologize for that," Day said. "(But) it's my job to question, it's my job to look into things and that's what I'm doing."