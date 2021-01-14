OGDEN — Thanks to a local nonprofit organization, a single mom working at the Weber County Sheriff's Office now has reliable transportation.
On Thursday, the Ogden chapter of the Texas-based God's Garage gave the WCSO employee a free car after members of the sheriff's office reached out to the organization. In a press release, WCSO Lt. Cortney Ryan said the office was aware that the employee — a single mother of three children — was having transportation troubles, and subsequently contacted the organization.
Headquartered out of the Washington Heights Church at 1770 E. 6200 South in Ogden, God's Garage strives to help change the lives of single moms, widows, and wives of deployed military members by repairing and giving vehicles to qualifying recipients, free of charge. The organization has a group of volunteer mechanics, according to its website. Many of those who volunteer are new to the automotive trade, but a lead, experienced mechanic oversees every project.
"We had a call from Weber County sheriff's department and they said, 'Hey, Jimi, we have a single mom here and she has three kids and she doesn't have transportation,'" said Jimi Pitts, chaplain at the church and director of the God's Garage operation. "She had real transportation issues. (The WSCO) said, "Is there anything you can do about this? I said, 'You know what? There is.'"
The employee, who wished to remain anonymous, was surprised with a white sedan on Thursday. Pitts said the car was an all-volunteer effort — from the donated parts that were needed for it, to the volunteer automotive technicians.
"This is life-changing for me," the woman said Thursday. "I feel lifted up and much more optimistic about the future and my ability to continue to provide for my children. I don't have to worry about the car that I'm driving any more."
For more information on the God's Garage program or to nominate someone for a car, go to whc.faith/.