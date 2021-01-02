What a year it’s been.
Now that 2020 has drawn to a close, the prevailing opinion is that this day couldn’t have come soon enough. Twelve months of fear as an at first mysterious but now all too familiar virus spread across the globe. Twelve months of worry and resentment as that virus crept into every facet of our lives, upending plans, decimating businesses’ bottom lines and forcing people apart from their friends and loved ones.
At long last, it’s in the rearview mirror — though the virus and its repercussions abide.
In many other ways, life went on: Mother Nature showed she still calls the shots, government bodies still met to do the work of the people, the nation came together to engage in the solemn practice of electing new representatives, police continued to patrol the streets — under renewed public scrutiny of their actions — and lay down their lives in service to their communities, and even sports returned from a long hibernation to entertain us once again.
In nearly every way, it’s been a year for the history books. Follow along as we look back at some of 2020’s biggest news stories that took place around Northern Utah.
The coronavirus
No account of the events of this past year would be complete without a thorough examination of the novel coronavirus and the havoc it wreaked on the world. It reared its ugly head late last year halfway around the world in China and made landfall in Utah in early March, when a Davis County resident was publicly identified as the state’s first case.
The virus causes COVID-19, short for coronavirus disease 2019. Common symptoms include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.
The virus is passed on to others primarily through respiratory droplets in the air, but it also can live on surfaces for up to 72 hours. Those transmission factors swiftly prompted several public health recommendations, most notably the wearing of face masks in public, frequent sanitization and hand washing, and social distancing.
As of Friday, Utah has had 276,612 total reported cases, contributing to 1,269 deaths, according to state health department figures.
A light at the end of the tunnel arrived in mid-December as the first approved COVID-19 vaccines made their way to hospitals across the country. State governments have gradually been dosing their residents, starting with front-line health care workers and first responders.
Closed for business
Wherever the virus emerged, it spread like wildfire, and communities soon realized that containment was a critical step to limiting its harm. With health officials preaching the importance of staying physically distant from others, gathering in public became taboo.
Within a week’s time, hospitals began limiting visitors in anticipation of an influx of virus patients, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced its spring general conference would be closed to the public, Gov. Gary Herbert ordered all public schools to close and the entire sports world screeched to a standstill — from the NBA halting its season one month prior to the start of the playoffs due to Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert’s positive test result to the cancellation of the NCAA’s March Madness college basketball tournaments and, that same day, a postponement of MLB spring training. The Big Sky Conference, through which Weber State University participates in athletic competition, later made the bold decision to delay its football season until spring 2021.
As people everywhere limited their travel and became more guarded in their interactions with others outside their households, other social dominoes started to fall.
Musical and theatrical productions, including the Ogden Twilight concert series and Ogden Music Festival; the Warriors Over the Wasatch Air and Space Show at Hill Air Force Base; the 2020 Tour of Utah bicycle race; statewide Pioneer Day activities; most events surrounding the Weber County Fair; and the Ogden Marathon. All fell prey to the virus’s indiscriminate campaign of disruption, greatly limiting entertainment options for a populace desperate for an escape from their homes.
Live events persevered through ingenuity, however. While large, densely packed audiences are still heavily discouraged, organizations have been able to arrange for smaller or more spread out seating areas, or else ditch the in-person component entirely and sell tickets for online shows.
Going remote
As many parents can attest, one of the greatest hurdles 2020 laid in families’ paths was caused by schools’ switch — sometimes mandatory, sometimes optional — to distance learning.
In the spring, during the early goings of the pandemic, all facilities were closed and students finished out the school year from home.
School districts spent the summer months developing plans for the return of students. Different districts took slightly different approaches: The Davis School District started the year on a “hybrid” schedule with certain kids in the classroom on certain days and others at home, then the groups switching on other days, whereas the Ogden and Weber districts gave parents the option of enrolling their children for entirely in-person instruction or remote learning.
But even most of those who opted to brave the hallways eventually got a taste of the digital side, as dozens of schools ultimately went into temporary shutdowns as their COVID-19 case counts reached predetermined levels. The result was a steady stream of quarantines and shutdowns, with students being sent home for a couple of weeks — sometimes multiple times, in the case of a few schools.
Not everyone was happy with the way things unfolded in schools, however. On multiple occasions, Davis County parents petitioned the school board to abandon the hybrid model and allow children in school more regularly, concerned they were not adequately learning at home or simply wanting more of a voice in the decision process. Likewise, teachers in the district, fearful of the virus spreading in school buildings, protested for a continuation of the status quo.
‘I can’t breathe’
News of a Black man dying in Minneapolis after being restrained by the knee of a white police officer on Memorial Day sent shockwaves through the country, including in Utah.
Soon after George Floyd’s impactful death, protesters took to the streets in opposition to police tactics and perceived racial bias in law enforcement treatment of suspects.
News reports of violent gatherings in U.S. metropolitan centers — including Salt Lake City, where, according to federal court charges, a Hill Air Force Base airman is accused of aiding in the arson of a police car — stood in stark contrast to peaceful demonstrations that took place in Ogden.
Public displays continued throughout the summer outside the Ogden Municipal Building as local activists called for adoption of the “8 Can’t Wait” police reform protocols, and it was common to see individuals standing on street corners with signs aloft aimed at passing drivers.
In the wake of Floyd’s death and the outrage it caused, the Utah Legislature passed several bills modifying some policies, including enacting a ban against chokeholds. Similarly, the Ogden Police Department paused use of a neck restraint maneuver.
Incorporation/annexation
A movement that sprung up in 2019 — one that sowed the idea of consolidating an expansive section of western Weber County into a brand new town to combat development growth into the area — shriveled up and died this year after failing to muster enough support at the polls during the November general election.
Classified on the ballot as Proposition 18, the initiative would have created the county’s 16th municipality. Encompassing 57 square miles, the largely rural swath of land is home to about 4,700 people. But the nays outweighed the yeas by a 56%-44% margin when votes were tallied.
But even before that, it was evident not all residents backed the move. Some, who expressed concerns of high costs and taxes associated with creating a city from scratch, instead courted neighboring cities — notably Plain City — in a bid to have a smaller part of the region annexed into an existing locale.
That effort further took root through the Utah Supreme Court, which ruled the competing proposals could continue simultaneously, creating a cloudy picture of what residents would be voting on.
In the end, the incorporation attempt fizzled — and, unfortunately for annexation proponents, so too did their plan, thanks to a sufficient number of property owners filing formal protests that the process was legally stopped dead in its tracks.
Shot in the line of duty
On the afternoon of May 28, while responding to a domestic violence call in northeastern Ogden, 24-year-old officer Nate Lyday was killed when John Benedict Coleman fired through the home’s closed front door, also wounding a state probation officer.
A local recruit who Chief Randy Watt called a “son of Ogden,” Lyday had been on the force just 15 months.
The city paid tribute to Lyday in a public funeral at Lindquist Field in downtown Ogden and, a few months later, his name was etched on a memorial to fallen officers.
He was the first Ogden officer to be killed in action since Jared Francom in 2012.
The incident that led to Lyday’s death was part of a trend that saw domestic violence cases rise. Criminal charges were up 19.6% overall across the state and 46.6% in Weber County.
Thar she blows
Just as Frank Sinatra foretold, the summer wind came blowing across Utah on Sept. 8 — only it wasn’t nearly as enjoyable an experience as listening to the old crooner.
Like an inland hurricane, winds that in some places topped out around 100 mph raged for hours, leaving a toll of scattered branches, uprooted trees and severed power throughout the state’s northern reaches and prompting a state of emergency declaration by Herbert.
The windstorm hit on a Tuesday. Almost 200,000 households were affected by power outages in the immediate aftermath, and tens of thousands of them remained in the dark through the weekend.
The gusting winds prompted general travel warnings, and specific restrictions for semitrucks after dozens were toppled over. Certain sections of highway, on U.S. 89 and Interstate 15, were closed for the public’s safety.
Loss of power and knocked down power lines kept many schools shuttered until the situation improved.
By the time the winds subsided, the cleanup effort needed was massive. Communities and their residents, along with members of the Utah National Guard, mobilized to remove all the debris.
Changing of the legislative guard
A familiar face in Northern Utah politics for decades made 2020 his final year in office, though not without one more shot at reaching elected office.
Nine-term U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop from Brigham City, who has served constituents’ interests in Washington, D.C., since 2003, and before that spent 16 years in the Utah House, first announced his intention to retire from the post in 2019. But it wasn’t long before the venerable Republican lawmaker hitched his horse to another race, joining with gubernatorial contender Thomas Wright in an ultimately failed bid to succeed Spencer Cox as lieutenant governor. (Cox would go on to win his own campaign for the governorship.)
Bishop’s retirement from the 1st Congressional District seat drew lots of interest, with former Weber County Commissioner and Utah Department of Agriculture Secretary Kerry Gibson, Kaysville Mayor Katie Witt and Davis County Commissioner Bob Stevenson, among others, all vying for the job. In the end, Ogden-born newcomer Blake Moore, a fellow GOP candidate, held off Democratic challenger Darren Parry for the right to serve in the nation’s capital, and he’ll be sworn in Sunday.
Bishop’s final weeks in office were interrupted by a stroke Dec. 7, but he’s mending now. His political peers in the U.S. Senate, Mike Lee and Mitt Romney, recently celebrated his long tenure and legacy as a legislator.
“Congressman Rob Bishop has earned his place among the greats in Utah political history and we thank him for his service,” Romney said.
On his way out the door, Bishop told the Standard-Examiner one of his highest priorities as a congressman has been to act as a check on the expansion of federal power and advocating for Hill Air Force Base.
Downtown development
While dirt has yet to be moved, Ogden officials set in motion multiple projects that will permanently alter the look and feel downtown.
The first was approval of the city’s “Make Ogden” master plan in May, updating an existing vision for the area that sets a goal for nearly 5,000 new housing units, 7,000 new jobs, 1,000 new hotel rooms and 4,500 new parking stalls, to be added incrementally over four phases through 2045.
Some of the details discussed include expansion of the Ogden Eccles Conference Center, a new museum building and train hall at Union Station and an overhaul of the Municipal Gardens area that would possibly call for the addition of new housing structures and an expansion and reconfiguration of the Ogden Amphitheater.
Next was approval of a development agreement that promises to transform a now-vacant parcel of land along 26th Street between Grant and Lincoln avenues, once home to a former Hostess and Wonder Bread factory that was demolished in 2018. Construction could start this year.
Plans by developer JF Capital of Centerville call for a mixed-use site featuring about 300 residential housing units, a new 754-stall parking structure and potentially as much as 63,000 square feet of retail space, including offices and a boutique hotel.
Money was also approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation in May that will pay for the creation of a bus rapid transit system running between downtown and the campuses of Weber State University and McKay-Dee Hospital. Construction on that project is expected to begin this month.
Thrown a curve ball
While the pandemic scuttled the 2020 season, the Ogden Raptors will still play ball in Ogden, but they’ll no longer be affiliated with Major League Baseball.
News broke Nov. 30 that MLB was cutting ties with the Pioneer League, changing the Raptors and other teams from Rookie-level clubs to part of an independent “Partner League.” The sudden shift brings to an end the Raptors’ partnership with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.
As one effect of the move, the summer baseball season will elongate from 76 to 92 games.
According to an online posting by the Missoula PaddleHeads (formerly the Osprey), Pioneer League teams can acquire players from three pools: undrafted players, ex-professional players who’ve been released from a Major League club, or affiliated players under contract with a Major League team.
While Ogden crowds have become accustomed to watching exciting up-and-comers — including current and former big-leaguers like Cody Bellinger, Ross Stripling, Corey Seager, Joc Pederson, Kenley Jansen, Dee Gordon and Prince Fielder — Raptors team president Dave Baggott said that tradition of excellence will continue.
“Raptor fans should know that since the Pioneer League will be the only Short Season Professional league, the quality of play will be better than they have ever seen. There will be no shortage on acquiring talent,” Baggott said in a statement.