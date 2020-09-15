OGDEN — While a project to upgrade the 24th Street viaduct in Ogden has been pushed back until next year, city officials are eager for the project to begin, but with an keen eye fixed on the long game.
Utah Department of Transportation Senior Communications Manager Zach Whitney said work to revamp the West Ogden bridge has been delayed until next summer, after the state ran into some coordination issues with the Union Pacific Railroad. The viaduct spans over the UP and Utah Transit Authority FrontRunner commuter rail tracks, just north of Ogden's Union Station.
The work, which according to UDOT's website is valued at $9.6 million, includes rehabilitating the viaduct from A Avenue to Lincoln Avenue, which will extend the life of the bridge by more than 20 years. The state will also improve pedestrian access by converting the current metal staircase on the east side of the bridge to a ramp compliant with standards in the federal Americans with Disabilities Act. The work will likely last five months and the westbound lane and pedestrian access will be closed during construction.
Ogden Chief Administrative Officer Mark Johnson said the city is itching for the work on the state-owned structure to be complete, for a multitude of reasons.
"We've had complaints from people about it being in pretty rough shape," Johnson said. "So we're looking forward to it, but obviously, it's not our road, so there's not a whole lot we can do right now."
Once completed, the work on the viaduct will usher in another, much more significant project.
In 2023, construction is set begin on a $96 million Interstate 15 interchange project at 24th Street.
As I-15 and 24th Street are presently configured, motorists can reach 24th Street only from northbound I-15, and they can access only the southbound side of the freeway from 24th Street. Motorists cannot enter northbound I-15 from 24th Street, nor can southbound I-15 motorists exit at 24th Street. In addition to new on- and off-ramps for a full interchange, the multimillion-dollar interchange project also includes safety and capacity improvements on 24th Street as it runs through West Ogden.
Northbound and southbound auxiliary lanes would be added on the freeway between the 24th Street and 21st Street interchanges, and 24th Street would be widened to four lanes, beginning at a new intersection planned at 2550 South and Pennsylvania Avenue. Railroad tracks nearby would also have to be reconfigured, and pedestrian features and other safety improvements would be included.
Johnson said both projects, but particularly the interchange work, are paramount to the city reaching an ambitious vision for West Ogden and the downtown area.
According to the city's recently passed "Make Ogden" downtown master plan, the viaduct is eventually planned to touch down prior to Wall Avenue, creating a new route from the freeway into downtown.
"That road is so important because it will be the gateway into our downtown area," Johnson said. "But it's always been underutilized, just because of the way the interchange was built."
According to Ogden's transportation master plan, which guides development of city roads through 2050, the full interchange option has been discussed as far back as the 1960s when the freeway was first built, but discussions ramped up in 2002 when city officials met with UDOT to discuss a project to widen I-15 from 31st Street to 2700 North. According to the plan, the initial draft for that project included an option to close off the 24th Street ramp system completely. That was strongly opposed by the city and area business leaders and spurred discussions about building the full interchange.
"It's been a huge priority for a long time," Johnson said.
The project would also supplement the city's work to revive West Ogden, Johnson said, a neighborhood that has always been isolated from the rest of the city due to the barrier created by the rail tracks.
Beginning in the 1930s, the area was home to the Ogden livestock yards and was once a thriving economic hub. But when the stock yards were shut down in the 1970s, the area quickly grew dilapidated and had been mostly uninhabited until the city established its Trackline Economic Development Area there in 2013.
The development includes a mix of commercial, manufacturing and light industrial space, including a 51-acre outdoor recreation business park called the Ogden Business Exchange. A mix of local and international companies now do business out of the park, including Enve Composites, the Selle Royal Company, Roosters Brewing Company and Ogden’s Own Distillery.
"A lot of the future plans we have, to keep improving the city, center around (24th Street)," Johnson said.