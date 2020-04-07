OGDEN — This year, the Utah Department of Transportation will work on more than 220 road construction projects with a combined value of nearly $3.3 billion.
And two of the biggest will happen in Northern Utah.
On Tuesday, UDOT released its top 10 road projects for 2020 — a list that includes new highways and interchanges, additional lanes, and repaving of existing roads in areas scattered across the state.
The most significant project, according to UDOT, is the $489 million reconstruction and widening of U.S. 89 between Farmington and Interstate 84 in Weber County. UDOT spokesman John Gleason said the state will add a new lane in both directions and replace all of the existing intersections with four new interchanges and two underpasses along a 9.5-mile stretch of highway.
UDOT says the nearly 100-year-old highway is currently operating at failing conditions and by 2040, the department figures average daily traffic there will increase by 40%. Safety is also a factor in the reconstruction, as the number of crashes on the road has increased with congestion. The state’s environmental study says heavy traffic and signalized intersections cause sudden speed changes, making dangerous conditions for vehicles entering the road from cross-streets, especially for those making left-hand turns.
Michael Romero, U.S. 89 project manager, said initial work on the road is slated to take place near 400 North in Kaysville and at Gordon Avenue and Oak Hills Drive in Layton. Mainline work on the highway is expected to start this week.
The $169 million Weber-Davis Interstate 15 Express Lanes project is No. 5 on UDOT's list.
Gleason said crews are widening I-15 to four lanes in both directions by adding Express Lanes between Hill Field Road in Davis County and Riverdale Road in Weber County. The new lanes are designed to encourage carpooling and improve traffic flow. As part of the project, the I-15 bridge over 200 South in Clearfield will also be rebuilt, the interchanges at 5600 South in Roy and at Riverdale Road will be redesigned, and concrete panels on the freeway from Hill Field Road to I-84 will be replaced. Five other bridges over the freeway will be widened, and new ramp meters will be installed at four locations.
Gleason said construction began last fall and is scheduled to be finished in fall 2021.
Projects in Salt Lake, Tooele, Grand, Juab and Washington counties fill the rest of the state's top 10 list.
UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras said the projects were identified based on regional significance and the benefits that will be seen after work is completed — things like improved mobility and safety and the preservation of the state's infrastructure system.