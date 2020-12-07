OGDEN — For much of the past year, a large section of Ogden's 20th Street near the municipal cemetery has been closed to through traffic while crews worked on a total reconstruction of the road.
And while there's still some minor housekeeping details to be finished, Ogden City officials say the major east-west corridor is now mostly clear of construction — presumably, much to the delight of Ogden commuters and residents in the city's East-Central neighborhood.
Ogden Engineer Justin Anderson said 20th Street between Washington Boulevard and Quincy Avenue — a section of road that has been closed since April — recently opened to all traffic. Anderson said construction crews will continue to work on some remaining items associated with the project, like landscaping, through the spring.
"(But) we officially have the street open," Anderson said. "There's new lighting, new signals. ... It's a good project and the road should last a long time now."
The $7 million overhaul of 20th Street was designed and managed by the city, Anderson said. Since work began in the spring, much of the roadway east of Washington Boulevard had been removed, leaving only a dirt path in its place.
As part of the project, the city improved intersections and sidewalks on the street and changed the street’s grade so it matches the elevation of its cross streets.
Anderson said the east-west collector road was in need of major repair and noted that the reconstruction project will allow for increased use in the future and will immediately improve traffic flow. The project also includes new traffic signals at the Monroe Boulevard intersection, a pedestrian crossing signal at the Madison Avenue intersection and a traffic signal at the southeast corner of the Washington Boulevard intersection.
Anderson also said the project is the first step in a plan to connect Madison Avenue at 20th Street to the Ogden River near Park Lane. The city’s bicycle master plan called for a buffered bike lane on Madison Avenue, which would traverse through the Ogden Cemetery and connect to the Ogden River Parkway.
About 4,500 feet of new storm drain line was installed during the work, with about 5,500 feet of culinary water line and 2,100 feet of sanitary sewer replaced and constructed. Crews installed 25,000 tons of road base and 13,000 tons of asphalt as part of the work.
The project was part of an ongoing city effort for the continual upgrade of the most severely deficient streets in Ogden. According to city council documents, funds for various road reconstruction projects are identified by Ogden’s Engineering and Public Ways and Parks divisions and are allocated each year based on the most seriously deteriorated streets. If deemed appropriate by the engineering department, roads that have not been identified in previous years, due to unforeseen circumstances, can be funded.
The 20th Street work was funded through a variety of sources, including a grant from the Weber Area Council of Governments, money from Utah's Statewide Transportation Improvement Program funds, as well as dollars from Ogden City's capital improvement fund.
As the city rebuilt the front section of 20th street residents' yards after tearing up the road, Anderson said homeowners were given the option to have the traditional grass-based park strips, or a lower water impact rock design. He said many residents opted for the latter.
Ogden Council member Doug Stephens said he'd like the city to incorporate the design in other areas where new construction is expected.
"Maybe we as a council need to address that and see if there are some other places we could do it," he said. "So we can alleviate some of our water usage in the city."