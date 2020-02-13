OGDEN — After more than three decades, the plan that guides growth and development for the southeast corner of Ogden is about to get modernized.
The Ogden City administration is working on an overhaul to the Southeast Ogden Community Plan. One of 15 planning communities in the city, the Southeast Community generally includes everything in Ogden south of 36th Street and east of Gramercy Avenue. The area includes large employment centers like Weber State University and the McKay-Dee Hospital, and also features a thriving commercial district surrounding those two organizations. The area is also Ogden’s most affluent, dotted with numerous million-dollar homes along the city’s southeast bench.
The Ogden City Council received a presentation on the updated plan during a Tuesday work session.
According to the city’s website, community plans “create a vision” for different sectors of the city, with input taken from residents, political leaders, developers, business owners and others. The measures account for things like community facilities, neighborhood identities, economic development, environmental issues, housing, land-use and transportation.
The last comprehensive update to the Southeast Ogden Community Plan was finished in 1987, according to the planning department.
According to council documents, the plan’s update has been spurred by several issues that have come before the city during the past three or four years, including a change to the City’s Accessory Dwelling Unit ordinance and a proposed student housing development at 3850 S. Harrison Boulevard.
The updated plan seeks to preserve existing single-family housing in the area, develop quality student housing and other high density living spaces without impacting single family neighborhoods, encourage development near the university, improve bicycle infrastructure and traffic flow, improve trailheads and make connections between existing open spaces, parks, and trails.
According to city planning documents, the Southeast Community has a population of just over 9,000, with 3,500 housing units. Aside from the university and the hospital, the majority of the community consists of single-family homes, roads and vacant land. Most of the remaining vacant land features a slope of more than 30% and isn’t developable. More than 90% of the area is zoned for residential uses.
Ogden’s Planning Staff and Planning Commission are recommending the council adopt the update to the Southeast Ogden Community Plan as proposed.