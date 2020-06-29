OGDEN — After a fairly significant outbreak of COVID-19 at the state-run veterans home in Salt Lake City, officials say a counterpart facility in Ogden remains virus free.
On Saturday, June 27, the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs announced there are 51 residents at the William E. Christoffersen Salt Lake Veterans Home who've tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of an outbreak at the facility on May 18. Of those residents, 19 are receiving care at the home on a dedicated COVID-19 unit, 19 residents have recovered and 13 residents have died as of Friday.
"Long term care providers have been on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 since the earliest days of this pandemic," reads a statement from Avalon Health Care, the company that operates the Salt Lake facility. "Through the heroic work of dedicated caregivers like those at the Salt Lake Veterans Home, we are working tirelessly to keep one of the most vulnerable populations safe. Unfortunately, even after implementing historic safety measures and following all guidance from the CDC and other health officials, we have not been able to save every life."
Kelsey Price, a spokesperson with the Utah VA, said the home has not had any residents test positive for COVID-19 since early June.
When it comes to staff at the home, Price said a total of 29 Avalon Health Care employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since May 20. As of Friday, four employees have recovered from the virus. The VA considers individuals recovered if they test negative for the virus twice.
While the Salt Lake City home continues to closely monitor the outbreak, Price said there are no COVID-19 positive residents at the George E. Wahlen Veterans Home in Ogden and tests are still being administered regularly.
It's not clear what the difference between Ogden and Salt Lake City is, as both facilities follow the guidance and directives of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and local health departments regarding COVID-19 and infection control and prevention. All Avalon Health Care staff members are screened before entering the nursing homes and are sent home if they report any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 or other illness, Price said.
The Salt Lake Tribune published a story on the Salt Lake City outbreak on Sunday, interviewing several relatives of deceased nursing home residents. Those interviewed said they were satisfied with protective measures taken at the home.
Gary Harter, director of the Utah VA, said the novel coronavirus has been "extraordinarily challenging and difficult" at the nursing homes and urged the public to do their part to help reduce the spread.
"The best way for Utahns to thank our veterans for their service is to practice social distancing," he said. "Stay home if you're feeling sick, wash your hands frequently and wear a mask when appropriate."