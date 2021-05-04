PROMONTORY — Two years ago, tens of thousands of people from all over the world gathered at an out of the way, desolate area of high ground in Box Elder County to celebrate one of the most consequential feats of engineering in the history of the world.
And while the fanfare won't touch what was seen 24 months ago, the anniversary of the completion of the first continent-spanning railroad will be commemorated again this year, starting Friday.
Brandon Flint, superintendent of the Golden Spike National Historical Park in Promontory, said in a news release that the park will hold a series of events May 8-10 to honor the railroad's 152nd anniversary, including reenactments of the original 1869 completion ceremony, steam locomotive demonstrations, a re-creation of the historic "champagne photo" that was taken when the line was finished and special exhibits featuring historical objects found along the railroad.
Festivities will be held at 9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Friday; and at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on both Sunday and Monday.
Flint said that in an effort to meet CDC, state and local COVID-19 guidance, a ticket will be required to attend a program. Tickets are available at recreation.gov. Flint said each vehicle, regardless of the number of occupants, will be required to have a single ticket. The park entrance fee and a reservation fee, totaling $20, will be collected with each ticket. Tickets will not be available at the park.
The annual anniversary celebration was cancelled last year due to COVID-19. The year before that, in May 2019, the 150th anniversary, or sesquicentennial, of the momentous event was celebrated in both Promontory and Ogden. Officials from Ogden City said approximately 100,000 visitors came to town over the course of the three-day celebration. Another 40,000 visitors attended events at Promontory Summit, according to the Spike 150 organizing team.
After six years of labor, carried out largely by poor immigrants and others living at the margins of society, the world-shifting railroad was finished when Union Pacific’s No. 119 and the Central Pacific’s Jupiter locomotives met face-to-face at Promontory Summit on May 10, 1869. The line’s completion changed America forever and continues to have a lasting impact in Northern Utah, specifically Ogden.
Built between 1863 and 1869, the railway connected America by linking the Pacific Coast at San Francisco Bay with the existing eastern U.S. railway, according to the National Parks Service. The railroad revolutionized American society, solidifying a dependable transportation system that transported goods and people at speeds that were at that time unimaginable. Prior to the completion of the railroad, eastern travelers to the west had to either sail around the bottom of South America or make the dangerous covered wagon trek across the plains — journeys that took months to complete. When the railroad was finished, travel between the east and west coasts took just days.
When the final "Golden Spike" was driven in the track in 1869, it’s estimated that as few as 500 people were there to see it. As the spike was tapped into place, a telegraph operator transmitted a message to both coasts of the U.S. that simply read, "Done."
Flint said organizers are excited to again commemorate May 10 this year, saying he hopes people will take advantage of the rare opportunity to stand at the site of such a consequential event in American history.
"This a great opportunity to be outside and relive a part of history," he said in the release. "Visitors can stand at the location where the golden spike was driven uniting the country by rail ... and get an up-close view of Victorian era replica locomotives as they chug past."