WEBER COUNTY — The oh-so-adorable puppies found by snowmobilers in rural Weber County went in for a check-up this week and are no worse for the wear.
While working at the Monte Cristo trailhead, Weber County Sheriff's Search and Rescue staff were called by Utah State Park personnel to help with three very fluffy, light golden Great Pyrenees puppies that had been found in the area, according to the original post a the agency's page. Their mother was not with them.
The puppies visited the veterinarian for a check-up Tuesday afternoon and will soon be adopted through Great Pyrenees Rescue, Montana, an update posted Wednesday says. The agency is not accepting any more applications to adopt these puppies "due to the overwhelming response."
"Weber County Search and Rescue, Utah State Parks, (and snowmobilers) Kat (Perry) and Corey (Holt) would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming response and support of these three puppies and their mother," the update post says.
Perry and Holt found the puppies hiding in an animal carcass, according to reporting by the Associated Press. The temperatures were low, and the puppies had ice in their fur.
Weber County Sheriff Search and Rescue helped transport the puppies to safety by sled, according to the original post on their Facebook page.
Though clearly young, the puppies each appear to be about the size of a small cat in pictures shared on Facebook.
The same snowmobilers saw an adult female Great Pyrenees in the area the previous day, but were unable to catch her, according to AP. They found the puppies when returning to search for the adult animal, likely the puppies' mother.
"It’s great to be able to save the pups. I wish we could have got mom, it would have been really great to have the whole family," Kat Perry told the AP.
Since the puppies were found, several groups have searched the area to find the mother, search and rescue said, though they haven't been successful. One group said they tracked her to the Hardware Ranch area, and other groups are planning to conduct additional searches this week.
A sheep rancher may have left the dog behind when leaving for winter, the report says.