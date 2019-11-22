CLINTON — Local police in Utah have cancelled an Amber Alert out of Clinton just hours after the mother of the child reported missing issued a sworn declaration that the child was rightfully hers.
Just before 7 p.m. Friday, the Department of Justice's Amber Alert program announced the alert issued over Taylor Webb and her infant child Audrey Westfall had been cancelled. Around 7:40 p.m., the Clinton Police Department posted on Facebook saying the Amber Alert was lifted at 6:25 p.m.
Police said that the information in the case was provided to the Davis County Attorney's Office, and the agency declined to file criminal charges. The district attorney's office in California where the mother and child were believed to be heading also declined to file charges, according to the post.
Hours before, Webb's attorney, California-based Joe Weinberger, told the Standard-Examiner that the mother and child were both safe.
In a sworn declaration dated Thursday, Webb says that during Audrey's birthing process she was placed in a medically-induced coma and her mother, who lives in Utah, was granted temporary guardianship.
Webb wrote that she is the rightful guardian of Audrey, and claimed that the temporary guardianship paperwork filed by her mother were invalid. She went on to write that her and Audrey are safe, and that police have "refused" to take down the Amber Alert.
"I am living an Orwellian nightmare," Webb wrote.
An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday night after Webb left the area with the infant, reportedly bound for Modesto, California.
Weinberger said he has been in contact with law enforcement in Utah and California in the hopes of resolving the case in the coming days. He said he is "hopeful" to have the situation resolved. He added that Webb and Audrey are in a safe location in the United States.
Weinberger also wanted to remind members of the public that Webb and Audrey are safe, and the last thing he would want is someone causing them harm after seeing their faces connected to an Amber Alert.
"I don't want a private citizen to engage them and harm them," Weinberger said. "This is not a dangerous situation."
He said that request goes to law enforcement officials as well, and asked for everyone not to put the people involved in any type of risk.
Clinton Police Sgt. Dick Murdock said Friday afternoon that Webb and the child's last known location was in Clinton Wednesday. He added that police believe that Webb and Audrey are together, and local police are working with multiple California agencies regarding the case.