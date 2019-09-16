FRUIT HEIGHTS — The area near Adams Canyon in Layton is being evacuated Monday afternoon due to a wildfire burning near Fruit Heights.
The Francis Fire is about 50 acres and is burning near the canyon, just east of Fruit Heights, according to Kathy Jo Pollock with the U.S. Forest Service.
Pollock said the fire is growing and is threatening structures.
It’s a little hard to see, but here’s a helicopter doing a water drop #francisfire pic.twitter.com/ApIEb8XjOx— Jacob Scholl (@Jacob_Scholl) September 16, 2019
The area around Davis County Animal Care and Control at 1422 E. 600 North in Fruit Heights is also being evacuated, according to the Davis County Sheriff's Office.
Other areas being evacuated include homes east of Crestwood Growers and Oakmont Lane and 1375 East.
Those wanting to evacuate can go to the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 900 E. 200 North, Kaysville Police stated in a tweet.
Layton City urged anyone in or around Adams Canyon to evacuate immediately as the fire is pushing north. Davis County Search and Rescue is assisting with evacuations in this area.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Drivers should avoid using U.S. Highway 89 between Fruit Heights and Layton, Layton City said.
The Davis County Animal Care and Control said in a Facebook post that they are OK and "appreciate your care for us and the animals."
"As of right now we have fire personnel onsite should the fire change directions," the shelter said. "All animals are prepared and we have enough vehicles and personnel to get the animals out safely should we need to evacuate."
Davis School District advised parents whose students normally ride buses No. 398 and 1714 for Morgan Elementary and 1404 for East Layton Elementary to pick their children up at the respective schools as buses are not being allowed east of Highway 89 or north of 200 North in Kaysville.
Davis County, along with the rest of Northern Utah, is under a red flag warning until 4 a.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts as high as 40-50 mph are expected during this time.
Check back for more information on this breaking news situation.