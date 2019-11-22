CLINTON — Though police say an Amber Alert for a missing child from Clinton is still active, an attorney for the child's mother is saying the two are safe and sound in California.
In a phone interview Friday, California-based attorney Joe Weinberger told the Standard-Examiner that Taylor Webb and her infant child Audrey Westfall are safe.
An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday night after Webb left the area with the infant, reportedly bound for Modesto, California.
In a sworn declaration dated for Thursday, Webb says that during Audrey's birthing process she was placed in a medically-induced coma and her mother, who lives in Utah, was granted temporary guardianship.
Webb wrote that she is the rightful guardian of Audrey, and claimed that the temporary guardianship paperwork filed by her mother were invalid. She went on to write that her and Audrey are safe, and that police have "refused" to take down the Amber Alert.
"I am living an Orwellian nightmare," Webb wrote.
Weinberger said he has been in contact with law enforcement in Utah and California in the hopes of resolving the case in the coming days. He said he is "hopeful" to have the situation resolved by the beginning of next week. He added that Webb and Audrey are in a safe location in the United States.
Weinberger also wanted to remind members of the public that Webb and Audrey are safe, and the last thing he would want is someone causing them harm after seeing their faces connected to an Amber Alert.
"I don't want a private citizen to engage them and harm them," Weinberger said. "This is not a dangerous situation."
He said that request goes to law enforcement officials as well, and asked for everyone not to put the people involved in any type of risk.
Clinton Police Sgt. Dick Murdock said Friday that Webb and the child's last known location was in Clinton Wednesday. He added that police believe that Webb and Audrey are together, and local police are working with multiple California agencies regarding the case.
Murdock added that, as of Friday afternoon, the Amber Alert is still active.