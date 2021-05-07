OGDEN — Bank of Utah is encouraging the community to "do good works" as part of its inaugural Spring into Service Scavenger Hunt. For each act of service, according to a press release, the bank will donate $10 to a nonprofit of the individual's choice.
In order to participate, each person must post a photo of themselves or their friends serving others on social media. The post must include the hashtag #bouspringservice and mention @BankofUtah as well as the nonprofit organization that should receive the $10 donation.
A list of suggested nonprofits, as well as ideas for random acts of kindness, are posted on the bank's website at https://www.bankofutah.com/events/springservice. Each nonprofit may receive as much as $300, and Bank of Utah will donate a maximum of $7,000.
“Last year and part of 2021 have been difficult for us all, due to the pandemic, earthquakes and political unrest,” said Douglas DeFries, president of Bank of Utah, in a press release. “Now it’s spring and a good time to spread some love and light throughout our communities."